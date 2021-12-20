Details on AEW's Tony Khan contacting former IMPACT Wrestling star.

Former Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion and independent starlet Davey Richards has revealed that he was approached by Tony Khan of AEW, offering him a contract.

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING Counting down the Top 5 Street Fights in IMPACT history.



5. Davey Richards vs. Eddie Edwards (2017) Counting down the Top 5 Street Fights in IMPACT history. 5. Davey Richards vs. Eddie Edwards (2017) https://t.co/xjNwLWteKs

Davey Richards, who returned to professional wrestling in 2021 after many years away to focus on becoming a doctor, was a recent guest on Vickie Guerrero's Excuse Me podcast and revealed to her that he was sought after by many major promotions including AEW.

This is what the American Wolf had to say:

I hate TV wrestling. What I mean by that is I hate wrestling five minutes. I don't like wrestling less than 15 minutes. It's just not me, it's not my style. It's nothing wrong with people who do it and do it very well, obviously that's where the money is. All the respect in the world, that's just not me. I like to get in there and tell stories and things like that. To do that, you can't really go to a big company and be like, 'I'm here to wrestle 15 minutes every night.' 'Sounds good, see you later.'

Davey Richards is currently thriving on the independent circuit.

Davey Richards has been having the time of his life on the indie circuit, popping up in promotions like MLW, GCW and PWG.

Richards went on to explain his decision to stay amongst these promotions rather than going somewhere like AEW.

The independents are recognized prominently by the bigger promotions and that line is blurred. It's not surprising anymore to see your favorite independent wrestler just show up on television. It's more my style and enjoyment.

With 'The Forbidden Door' still firmly in the minds of fans, and having been used a number of times by AEW, it wouldn't be too ridiculous to see Davey Richards appear there in the future.

For the time being, Richards will be plying his trade in companies across the world, including the annual PWG tournament 'Battle of Los Angeles' and the now sold-out GCW event at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Whatever the future holds for the American Wolf, his reputation as one of the finest technical wrestlers of the 21st century proceeds him. He will continue to have stellar matches in multiple countries across the world.

However, considering the big money involved with a company like AEW, never say never for Davey Richards to appear there in the future.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see Davey Richards as a part of All Elite Wrestling? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

What would The American Dream have thought of Cody Rhodes getting booed? Bill Apter shares his take.

Edited by Ryan K Boman