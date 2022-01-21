"They are probably not in that spot without him" – DDP credits 15-year veteran for MJF and Britt Baker's AEW success (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page recently lavished praise on TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, crediting him for the success of homegrown AEW stars like MJF and Britt Baker.

Since Cody is one of the most experienced full-time performers who joined AEW in 2019, he has worked closely and groomed many youngsters in the company. He also runs his wrestling school, The Nightmare Factory, with his brother and colleague Dustin Rhodes, where he trains many up-and-coming performers.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, DDP lauded Cody's consistent efforts to not only improve his work but also of others in AEW. The former WCW Champion pointed out that despite being booed by fans, Cody trusted his abilities and hasn't turned heel.

DDP thinks Cody has continuously pushed and helped youngsters like Baker and MJF, and they wouldn't be in the spots they are without the TNT champ's efforts. He feels that just like his father Dusty Rhodes, Cody also believes in helping others achieve success in the wrestling business:

"When people wanted him to turn heel and him (Cody Rhodes) being true to himself, like who is, the confidence that he knows because he knows he puts the work in, not just for himself but for Britt Baker and for MJF. They are probably not in that spot without him helping them, pushing them. It's not just about Cody Rhodes. It's like his dad, Dusty Rhodes. He helps everybody. Did he help himself? Hell yeah, because he had more personality than 90% of the boys."

MJF and Britt Baker are arguably two of AEW's biggest success stories

Looking back at 2019, when AEW came into existence, not many were aware of MJF or Women's Champion Britt Baker.

However, in just over two years, Tony Khan has made The Salt of the Earth and The Doctor two of the biggest stars not just in AEW but in all of wrestling. MJF and Baker have gone from strength to strength over the last two years, not just because AEW pushed them but also because of their abilities.

One just has to see their standing in AEW to understand how far they have come. While Baker has been the Women's Champion for more than six months now, MJF is embroiled in one of wrestling's biggest feuds currently against CM Punk.

Do you agree with DDP's take on how Cody Rhodes has helped the homegrown talents in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

