"He's got the 'It' factor" – 3-time WCW Champion is a big fan of AEW star Hook (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page recently shared his thoughts on Hook's AEW debut at last week's episode of Rampage.

It's safe to say that Hook is arguably one of the most talked-about stars in AEW, having surpassed CM Punk in merchandise sales recently. The Team Taz member made his in-ring debut at the Friday night show with an impressive win over Fuego Del Sol. Among the many wrestling veterans who have been impressed with Hook's performance is DDP.

Appearing on Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, the former WCW Champion recalled meeting Hook during AEW Revolution, where Team Taz wrestled Sting & Darby Allin in a cinematic match. Page stated that the youngster possesses the 'It' factor. DDP believes that Hook is handsome and could strike a chord with both male and female viewers:

"That kid's got it. I met him when they were filming Team Taz vs. Sting & Darby Allin's theatrical match. I went out there to check out what was happening, and I got to see Taz, and I met Hook. He's a super kid, handsome kid, Taz's wife must be drop-dead gorgeous because he ain't. He's a macho-looking dude, but that kid is super handsome. He's got the 'It' factor. Women are gonna love him, and guys would want to hang out with him, and he had great hair."

DDP enjoyed AEW star Hook's in-ring work

Apart from his character work and presence, Diamond Dallas Page was impressed with Hook's in-ring chops. DDP said it didn't seem as if Hook debuted at Rampage. He also compared Hook to the legendary Oscar-winning actor Marlon Brando:

"His work in the ring, it didn't seem it was a debut. He threw a lot of shooting sh*t in there. I'm gonna tell you he's the young Marlon Brando of wrestling. Fuego is a hell of a worker too. You can't have a bad match with that kid. He (Hook) did a lot of stuff that was a mixture of Judo and shooting. Wrestling is great when you look shoot, but you work."

The wrestling veteran lauded the AEW star for incorporating Judo and making the match look like a real fight. DDP reserved praise for Del Sol, saying it's impossible to have an underwhelming bout against him.

With his debut behind him, it'll be interesting to see how Hook fares in his upcoming matches in AEW. Fans can expect Hook to accumulate more momentum-boosting wins before entering a full-fledged feud.

