"You can't make people do that" - Former WCW Champion lavishes praise on AEW for Wardlow's booking (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page recently shared his thoughts about Wardlow's booking in AEW, saying the promotion was doing a great job by pushing him steadily.

Since assisting CM Punk to defeat MJF at Revolution 2022, Mr. Mayhem has slowly become one of the biggest babyfaces in All Elite Wrestling. Over the last few weeks, he not only left The Pinnacle but has defeated several top-tier talents, including Lance Archer and, most recently, William Morrissey.

Wardlow consistently draws some of the loudest reactions from fans, especially during his entrance and while executing his Powebomb Symphony. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, DDP also appreciated AEW for not hot-shotting Wardlow into a title feud.

The former WCW Champion also singled out Mr. Mayhem's match with Morrissey and added that the former had the right looks and presence. DDP then compared Wardlow's rise in popularity to Goldberg's during his WCW days.

"That's why I love what's happening with Wardlow. I love how they are pushing him. I loved him with Cass [William Morrissey] out there. He looks great, he got his presence, and the people love him. But the push is Wardlow. It used to be fans chanting 'boring,' but then it became 'Goldberg.' And now it's with Wardlow; you can't make people do that. He's getting over." (9:25 - 10:26)

Wardlow could soon go to war with MJF in AEW

Once Wardlow defeated William Morrissey on this week's AEW Dynamite, MJF confirmed the much-anticipated match between him and Mr. Mayhem.

However, The Salt of the Earth then revealed that there would be certain conditions to the bout, which he would disclose during the contract signing next week.

It's worth noting that next Wednesday's episode of Dynamite emanates from Long Island, New York, MJF's hometown. Considering we are only a few weeks away from Double or Nothing, it's safe to assume the match between Wardlow and The Pinnacle leader could go down at the pay-per-view as a marquee attraction.

Do you agree with DDP's assessment of Wardlow's impressive rise in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

