"He does like he could be my illegitimate son" - WWE legend jokes about Hangman Page; thinks the AEW star is "handsome" (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page recently lavished praise on AEW World Champion Hangman Page for his promo on this week's Dynamite while also complimenting his looks.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy delivered an uncharacteristically fiery promo on Wednesday night's show, where he vowed to "destroy" and "embarrass" CM Punk at Double or Nothing 2022. Page came across as unlikeable during the segment, hinting at a heel turn in the coming weeks.

The promo has been widely lauded by fans, with Diamond Dallas Page also impressed with Hangman Page's work. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeds Wrestling's The Bro Show, DDP said the AEW Champion successfully leaned into his darker side on Dynamite despite being a natural babyface.

Furthermore, the WCW legend praised Hangman Page's looks and joked about how he could be his illegitimate son due to their similar last names.

"The kid Hangman, he cut a hell of a promo. I liked it because he isn't for being a darker character, but he's learning, and he did a hell of a job. I love that his last name is Page because he does like he could be my illegitimate son. He's pretty handsome, though. He's a hell of a guy," said Diamond Dallas Page. (11:25 -12:00)

Hangman Page's match with CM Punk is one of the most awaited in AEW history

Ever since he returned to wrestling by joining Tony Khan's promotion last year, fans have clamored to see CM Punk chase the AEW Championship. Those viewers now have enough reason to cheer as The Second City Saint will finally battle for the World Title against Hangman Page at Double or Nothing.

AEW broadcasters confirmed the title match on last week's Dynamite, after which CM Punk delivered a promo to hype the bout in Page's absence. However, this week, Punk was absent from the show.

Fans can now expect both performers to finally go back-and-forth on the mic on next Wednesday's episode, where CM Punk is also scheduled to compete.

Considering their in-ring chops, the AEW Champion and Punk are guaranteed to deliver when they step inside the squared circle on May 29th.

