DDP recalls WCW's Halloween Havoc 1992 card with 3 AEW stars and 3 former WWE Champions

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recalled being on WCW's Halloween Havoc 1992 card alongside Kevin Nash, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mick Foley, Dustin Rhodes, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, and Sting.

Several wrestlers and fans have reminisced about the glory days of WCW and its impact on the industry. One of WCW's unique pay-per-view was Halloween Havoc, originally launched in 1989.

For DDP, his first Halloween Havoc was in 1992 as part of The Vegas Connection alongside Kevin Nash. DDP shared a photo of them on Twitter, which he noted was 29 years ago.

Diamond Dallas Page @RealDDP 29 YEARS since my First Halloween Havoc in 92. I was fortunate enough to be on this card with my good friends Kevin Nash, Steve Austin, Mick Foley, Dustin Rhodes, all before they blew up big time in WWF. Jake main evented with Sting that night during his short run in WCW too💥💎 29 YEARS since my First Halloween Havoc in 92. I was fortunate enough to be on this card with my good friends Kevin Nash, Steve Austin, Mick Foley, Dustin Rhodes, all before they blew up big time in WWF. Jake main evented with Sting that night during his short run in WCW too💥💎 https://t.co/DZeARUH7M6

Interestingly, the photo shows a younger Jim Ross interviewing the pair before their match. On digging deeper into DDP's tweet and googling the WCW's 1992 Halloween Havoc card, it's fascinating how many future legends were in the event.

For the record, The Vegas Connection was a Dark Match, called pre-show in 2021.

The official matches on the card were:

Erik Watts and Van Hammer vs. The Vegas Connection (Dark Match)

Tom Zenk, Johnny Gunn and Shane Douglas vs. Arn Anderson, Michael Hayes and Bobby Eaton

Ricky Steamboat vs. Brian Pillman

Big Van Vader vs. Nikita Koloff (WCW US Championship match)

Barry Windham and Dustin Rhodes vs. Steve Williams and Steve Austin (NWA and WCW World Tag Team Championship match)

Rick Rude vs. Masahiro Chono (NWA World Heavyweight Championship match)

Ron Simmons vs. The Barbarian w/ Cactus Jack (WCW World Heavyweight Championship match)

Sting vs. Jake Roberts (Coal Miner's Glove match)

It's shocking to think how many greats were on this card. It's more surprising to consider a couple of them are still wrestling in AEW. Of course, Halloween Havoc is now synonymous with WWE NXT, having relaunched in 2020.

How many former WCW stars are working in AEW?

Joe Dombrowski @joe_dombrowski Five years before "Goldust and Marlena", there was Alexandra York trying to recruit Dustin Rhodes.



WCW Power Hour - May 1991. Five years before "Goldust and Marlena", there was Alexandra York trying to recruit Dustin Rhodes.WCW Power Hour - May 1991. https://t.co/ZfLNbzBEy8

Most fans have hailed AEW as the next coming of WCW. Tony Khan was a huge WCW fan, and it shows in some of the people working on-screen and behind the scenes.

Taking a look at the AEW roster, the following names come to mind:

Sting

Dustin Rhodes

Jim Ross

Tony Schiavone

Chavo Guerroro Jr.

Chris Jericho

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts

Tully Blanchard

Paul Wight

Arn Anderson

Of course, some of these people blew up in WWE, but most have fond memories working in WCW. The legacy WCW left behind is the one that AEW is trying to resurrect.

