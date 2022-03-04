WWE Hall of Famer reveals who came up with AEW star Sting's look (Exclusive)

Sting has changed his gimmick numerous times throughout his storied career. Currently, in AEW, Sting mentors Darby Allin and occasionally wrestles. Speaking about Sting's iconic face paint, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page revealed that Scott Hall was the first to suggest the idea.

Sting donned the Surfer gimmick during the late 80s and early 90s and became a cool babyface. However, he returned to WCW sporting a different face paint. This was the Vigilante Sting ready to do anything to take back control of WCW from the New World Order (nWo).

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, DDP revealed that Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon, was the person who first came up with the idea of the face paint:

"Scott Hall was the one who came up with that look when Sting was looking for something different and he said why don’t you do something like that without the exact verbiage. Scott Hall was the one who came up with that idea. Stinger was done with that old character and I never saw it as dark, I thought of it as the enigma, the franchise." (21:40 to 24:02)

Sting is undefeated in AEW

Sting had a sketchy run in WWE. He lost to Triple H at WrestleMania 31 and Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015. His only victory in WWE came over Big Show. Moreover, the match against Rollins seemingly ended his career as he suffered a significant injury.

However, six years later, Sting made his return to the ring and is undefeated in AEW. He and Darby Allin have picked up wins over Team Taz (Brian Cage & Ricky Starks), FTR, and Men of the Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky). At AEW Revolution 2022, The Icon's record will be at stake as he will team up with Darby Allin & Sammy Guevara to take on the AHFO.

