"They are not throwing money away on that" - WCW legend on AEW President Tony Khan acquiring ROH (Exclusive) 

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently shared his thoughts on AEW boss Tony Khan purchasing ROH.

Khan opened this week's Dynamite by announcing that he had bought ROH, sending fans at the Daily's Place into a frenzy. Ring of Honor has been on hiatus since December 2021 and is slated to be back from April 1 with its special show, Supercard of Honor XV.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, DDP speculated that Tony Khan might not have paid any "big money" to acquire ROH.

The WCW legend added that although the AEW President wouldn't throw away money on purchasing the promotion, he might have to secure some of its top talents.

"He didn't pay any big money for that, dude. They are not throwing money away on that. They might on some of their top talents that are coming but they won't be the first to do that," said Diamond Dallas Page. (From 18:19 - 18:40)

Watch the full episode of The Bro Show below:

DDP believes AEW's fans are the best

Diamond Dallas Page also pointed out that the crowd was electrifying when Tony Khan stood in the ring before making the announcement.

The WWE Hall of Famer thinks that AEW fans are the best wrestling fans, even better than the loud and dedicated fanbase ECW had back in the day.

"First of all, I loved Tony Khan bringing excitement. You listen to the people? Did you watch that? Those people, forget the wrestling fans, those people are even better than ECW fans. They are the best fans I have ever seen. They are so passionate, they were screaming for him even before he said a thing," said DDP. (From 16:15 - 16:51)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



Additionally, it was said that “Main Roster” AEW Talent will be dipping into the ROH brand on occasion.



- @Casshooole / @BodyslamNet Sources confirmed that internal plans call for AEW to utilize Ring of Honor as a developmental territory of sorts.Additionally, it was said that “Main Roster” AEW Talent will be dipping into the ROH brand on occasion. Sources confirmed that internal plans call for AEW to utilize Ring of Honor as a developmental territory of sorts. Additionally, it was said that “Main Roster” AEW Talent will be dipping into the ROH brand on occasion.- @Casshooole / @BodyslamNet https://t.co/IIsY36vsP9

There is little clarity over how ROH will function after Tony Khan's acquisition. However, rumors suggest it could be treated as a developmental territory for AEW stars.

Do you agree with Diamond Dallas Page's take on how much Tony Khan might have shelled out to purchase? Let us know in the comments section below.

If any quotes from this article are used, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the Instagram video.

Why does Cody Rhodes get booed? A WWE Hall of Famer offers his take here.

Edited by Angana Roy