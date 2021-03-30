"He really understands the art" - Dean Malenko compares Rey Fenix to WWE legend

AEW producer and coach Dean Malenko recently revealed his thoughts on current AEW star Rey Fenix.

The Death Triangle member has seen his stock rise steadily in the company since he wrestled an all-time great match against AEW Champion Kenny Omega on the January 6 episode of Dynamite.

Appearing on the latest installment of the Talk is Jericho podcast, Dean Malenko said he's impressed with Rey Fenix as he has improved leaps and bounds since debuting for Tony Khan's promotion. Malenko had particular praise for Fenix's understanding of the art of selling.

"He really understands the art of selling and letting things digest with the audience. When he first came here, he was all over the place. Slowly but surely, he’s starting to grasp it."

If this wasn't enough, Malenko went on to compare Rey Fenix with current WWE Superstar and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio. He said Fenix possesses the rare gift of earning sympathy through body language, just like Mysterio.

"Every week I watch him, I just get amazed more than the previous week I see him. He has, like Rey, the rare gift of his body motions and his body language getting sympathy from the audience.”

What's next for Rey Fenix in AEW?

Rey Fenix recently joined forces with PAC, and the two are ready to assert their dominance in AEW's tag team title picture. They won the Casino Battle Royal at AEW: Revolution 2021 and are now guaranteed a shot at The Young Bucks' AEW Tag Team Championships.

Rey Fenix vs. Kenny Omega pic.twitter.com/wGLA8TFczT — Josh MacDougall (@FourofFiveWits) January 24, 2021

Considering how popular they are, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Rey Fenix and PAC defeat The Young Bucks to become the new champions.

Advertisement

But before they get a shot at the title, the Death Triangle will square off against The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler in AEW's first-ever house show, The House Always Wins.

Young Bucks vs Rey Fenix and PAC will easily be a MOTY candidate! #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/p9N5DgT1cB — Justin (@AllEliteJKT) March 8, 2021

What do you think about Rey Fenix and his string of performances recently in AEW? Do you think he will soon be draped in tag team gold with PAC? Sound off in the comments section below.