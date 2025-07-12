Death Riders brutally attacked former WWE champion at All In; top star taken out on a stretcher

A certain former WWE Superstar has just endured a brutal attack tonight to start All In: Texas courtesy of the Death Riders. Samoa Joe, the individual in question, had to be stretchered out by the medical team.

To begin tonight's pay-per-view, The Opps put their AEW World Trios Championship on the line against Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and NJPW's Gabe Kidd, who is an associate of the Death Riders.

It was a contest that got better as time passed, and the champions showcased their chemistry by giving Samoa Joe a chance to pull off the win. They were able to isolate him and Wheeler in the ring, and this allowed Joe to hit the Musclebuster for the win.

The Death Riders were ready for a post-match attack as they immediately blindsided The Opps. They then turned their focus on the former WWE Superstar, as Castagnoli took him out with a brutal stomp with a steel chair wrapped around Joe's neck.

Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata were too late to stop them, and the medical team had to quickly rush in. They then had to stretcher the Samoan Submission Machine to the back.

The heel faction seems to be thinking outside the box, as they have taken out one individual who could prove to be a threat during Jon Moxley's match later tonight.

