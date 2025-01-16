Death Riders forced out of arena after attacking vulnerable AEW star 

The Death Riders attempted to send a top AEW star back on the injury list. However, the group was forced out of the arena when their heated rivals arrived to save the vulnerable star.

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage saw Powerhouse Hobbs challenge Jon Moxley for the World Championship in the main event. This came after Hobbs emerged victorious in the Casino Gauntlet match last week.

The match was a sight to witness as both men delivered back-and-forth moves to gain the upper hand. Moreover, one spot saw Hobbs biting Moxley's ear, who was profusely bleeding throughout the match.

As the bout went on, it was an intense and nothing short of a stellar showdown between Hobbs and Moxley. The heavyweight star even combated the numbers game with interferences from Jon Moxley's Death Riders members, Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta.

But in the end, it was a Bull Dog submission hold that Moxley applied on Hobbs, leading to him tapping out and The Purveyor of Violence retaining the AEW World Championship. But he was not done with Powerhouse Hobbs even after winning, as all members of The Death Riders came out to launch a beatdown on the fallen challenger.

As they were about to shatter Hobbs' surgically repaired knee, Death Riders' arch rivals, Rated-FTR (Cope, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler), came to his aid. This led to The Death Riders retreating as the tensions between the two sides continued to escalate.

