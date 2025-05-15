Death Riders gets new member at AEW Beach Break 2025; helps Jon Moxley defeat Samoa Joe

Jon Moxley has once again walked away with his AEW World Championship reign intact. However, it came with the assistance of a new member added to his faction. This would be none other than Gabe Kidd.

In the main event of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, Jon Moxley defended his World Championship against Samoa Joe inside a steel cage. It was the first time that the top prize in All Elite Wrestling was on the line within the confines of this steel structure.

The fans met their own expectations. It was a sight of physical torment and carnage as both superstars unleashed every move in their arsenal, inflicting maximum damage. Moreover, Moxley's Death Riders cohorts also emerged at the ringside. Seeing this, Joe's allies, Willow Nightingale and Powerhouse Hobbs, also arrived to even the odds.

Towards the end of the match, The Purveyor of Violence was bleeding profusely but unleashed his fury on the 46-year-old star. However, Joe retaliated with full force and trapped him in the Coquina Clutch. The Death Riders attempted to interfere, but Nightingale and Hobbs neutralized their threat.

Amidst the chaos, a hooded man handed Jon Moxley his briefcase inside the cage, which he used to strike Samoa Joe and pin him to retain the title. The man was later revealed to be NJPW star Gabe Kidd. He helped The Death Riders take out Powerhouse Hobbs and stood side by side with them in the end.

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More