Death Riders gets new member at AEW Beach Break 2025; helps Jon Moxley defeat Samoa Joe

Jon Moxley has once again walked away with his AEW World Championship reign intact. However, it came with the assistance of a new member added to his faction. This would be none other than Gabe Kidd.
In the main event of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, Jon Moxley defended his World Championship against Samoa Joe inside a steel cage. It was the first time that the top prize in All Elite Wrestling was on the line within the confines of this steel structure.
The fans met their own expectations. It was a sight of physical torment and carnage as both superstars unleashed every move in their arsenal, inflicting maximum damage. Moreover, Moxley's Death Riders cohorts also emerged at the ringside. Seeing this, Joe's allies, Willow Nightingale and Powerhouse Hobbs, also arrived to even the odds.
Towards the end of the match, The Purveyor of Violence was bleeding profusely but unleashed his fury on the 46-year-old star. However, Joe retaliated with full force and trapped him in the Coquina Clutch. The Death Riders attempted to interfere, but Nightingale and Hobbs neutralized their threat.
Amidst the chaos, a hooded man handed Jon Moxley his briefcase inside the cage, which he used to strike Samoa Joe and pin him to retain the title. The man was later revealed to be NJPW star Gabe Kidd. He helped The Death Riders take out Powerhouse Hobbs and stood side by side with them in the end.