Death Riders and Jon Moxley forced to walk away at AEW Fyter Fest 2025; major star interferes

The Death Riders had to retreat after a top star disrupted their plans on AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest. The faction has constantly tried to ambush The Puryevor of Violence's opponents, helping to establish himself as a dominant champion. However, his next challenger has an ally with him, who could help him even the odds.

The 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner Hangman Page has been on a quest to take down The Puryevor of Violence. He will fight to take the AEW World Championship from the promotion's ace at All In: Texas. He defeated Will Ospreay in the final of the tournament at Double or Nothing. Despite losing, The Aerial Assassin has offered Page his help to take down the Death Riders.

On tonight's show, the Cowboy talked about why capturing the AEW World Championship was important for him. However, his mission statement was interrupted by Jon Moxley and his army. The faction was ready to attack Hangman Page but Will Ospreay made the save for the former and the Death Riders were forced to abandon their plan.

It will be interesting to see what new strategy the reigning world champion comes up with next week as they are sure to plan an attack ahead of All In: Texas.

