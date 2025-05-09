  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Death Riders make shocking interference during AEW Collision; causes heartbreaking loss

Death Riders make shocking interference during AEW Collision; causes heartbreaking loss

By Sujay
Modified May 09, 2025 01:52 GMT
Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley's faction showed up on AEW Collision. (Image credits: Claudio Castagnoli's X handle)

AEW Collision saw The Death Riders make a shocking interference in a match, resulting in a heartbreaking loss. No one saw this coming, and it sets up an interesting dynamic.

Ad

Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander faced off in a hard-hitting match and started with great intent from the get-go. Statlander took the initiative up front but was halted in her tracks when Willow hit her with a powerbomb.

As the match was going on, Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir came out, much to the shock of the crowd inside the arena. While the referee was distracted, Marina Shafir choked out Willow Nightingale in a move that clearly shocked Kris Statlander.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

However, this did not stop her from hitting her finisher on Willow Nightingale to secure the win and walk out victorious. This throws up an interesting conundrum as to why Shafir and The Death Riders would want to get involved with AEW stars Willow and Kris Statlander.

Only time will tell if they have any intention of adding either of the stars to the faction or if Marina Shafir was simply looking for another opponent, given that AEW Double or Nothing is coming up in a few days.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications