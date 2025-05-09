Death Riders make shocking interference during AEW Collision; causes heartbreaking loss

AEW Collision saw The Death Riders make a shocking interference in a match, resulting in a heartbreaking loss. No one saw this coming, and it sets up an interesting dynamic.

Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander faced off in a hard-hitting match and started with great intent from the get-go. Statlander took the initiative up front but was halted in her tracks when Willow hit her with a powerbomb.

As the match was going on, Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir came out, much to the shock of the crowd inside the arena. While the referee was distracted, Marina Shafir choked out Willow Nightingale in a move that clearly shocked Kris Statlander.

However, this did not stop her from hitting her finisher on Willow Nightingale to secure the win and walk out victorious. This throws up an interesting conundrum as to why Shafir and The Death Riders would want to get involved with AEW stars Willow and Kris Statlander.

Only time will tell if they have any intention of adding either of the stars to the faction or if Marina Shafir was simply looking for another opponent, given that AEW Double or Nothing is coming up in a few days.

