Death Riders member has a 4-word reaction to Ronda Rousey's astonishing body transformation

Ronda Rousey recently underwent a body transformation. A Death Riders member just reacted to The Rowdy One's astonishing feat.

Marina Shafir is the latest to comment on Ronda Rousey's body transformation. Rousey earned the moniker of The Baddest Woman on the Planet when she was dominating the Octagon. She has come a long way since then and has stepped away from both the octagon and the squared circle. Her last wrestling match took place on the 17th November 2023 episode of ROH on HonorClub.

Since then, Ronda has focused her time on writing her remarkable journey as a professional athlete. She also gave birth to her second daughter Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne. Rousey has struggled with body image issues for most of her life. However, she decided to overcome those issues with a post on social media where she uploaded before and after photos comparing her body six weeks after she gave birth to how she looked six months later.

Ronda Rousey also acknowledged that she never showcased her pics before because she was afraid people would compare her body to her days as an active fighter.

Death Riders' member Marina Shafir, who is a very close friend of the former WWE Superstar, took time to comment on Rousey's post in a motivating way:

"Get after that MONTAGE!"

Jim Ross commented on Marina Shafir being part of The Death Riders

When Jon Moxley returned from a brief hiatus last year, Marina Shafir was surprisingly with him. She was beside him when he rebranded The Blackpool Combat Club to The Death Riders and remains their only female member to date. To her credit, Marina Shafir hasn't been afraid to get down and dirty with the group when required and has even mixed it up with a few guys.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said that Marina is a key element to The Death Riders. He also said that this role is perfect for her given her background in MMA:

"Marina is a key element to that whole package. I'm not saying she's the key element, but she is a significant contributor, and a key — an element, an important element to that whole unit. It's an interesting addition, it's timely. She's been waiting around for her opportunity since who knows when, and I think the role she's in right now is really perfect for her. So that's a good job booking, a good job of writing," Jim Ross said. [H/T:WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see if Marina Shafir and Ronda Rousey will reunite in AEW in the future.

