Death Riders Member Abducted on Live TV; Jon Moxley Left Stunned

Jon Moxley delivered a highly captivating match on AEW television tonight. However, he was left stunned when one of his Death Riders members was abducted in the middle of the showdown.

The opening match of the August 6 edition of Dynamite saw Jon Moxley square off against "Speedball" Mike Bailey in singles competition. The Purveyor of Violence had his Death Riders cohorts, Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta, at ringside, while Bailey had his JetSpeed partner, Kevin Knight, watching his back.

The match was moving at a quick pace and even saw Knight even the odds against the Death Riders on some occasions. Back inside the ring, Moxley and Bailey engaged in an evenly matched showdown, with The Speedball garnering chants from the audience for his performance against the former AEW World Champion.

Following an intense back-and-forth match, Darby Allin made a surprise appearance at the end to attack Wheeler Yuta from behind and take him to the back. Speedball Mike Bailey tried to finish Jon Moxley with a spinning wheel kick and submission combination.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW .@DARBYALLIN JUST SNATCHED @WHEELERYUTA! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS &amp; HBO Max

However, Moxley countered it and delivered a thunderous finisher to pick up the win. He did not stop for celebration and quickly headed backstage to find Yuta, who was outside the arena in a body bag.

As Darby Allin drove in front of Moxley and Shafir, they opened the bag and found a note that said "Forbidden Door," hinting at his intentions.

