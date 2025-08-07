  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Death Riders Member Abducted on Live TV; Jon Moxley Left Stunned

Death Riders Member Abducted on Live TV; Jon Moxley Left Stunned

By N.S Walia
Modified Aug 07, 2025 00:34 GMT
New Japan Pro-Wrestling - SAKURA GENESIS - Source: Getty
Jon Moxley is the leader of the Death Riders. [Source: Getty]

Jon Moxley delivered a highly captivating match on AEW television tonight. However, he was left stunned when one of his Death Riders members was abducted in the middle of the showdown.

Ad

The opening match of the August 6 edition of Dynamite saw Jon Moxley square off against "Speedball" Mike Bailey in singles competition. The Purveyor of Violence had his Death Riders cohorts, Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta, at ringside, while Bailey had his JetSpeed partner, Kevin Knight, watching his back.

The match was moving at a quick pace and even saw Knight even the odds against the Death Riders on some occasions. Back inside the ring, Moxley and Bailey engaged in an evenly matched showdown, with The Speedball garnering chants from the audience for his performance against the former AEW World Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following an intense back-and-forth match, Darby Allin made a surprise appearance at the end to attack Wheeler Yuta from behind and take him to the back. Speedball Mike Bailey tried to finish Jon Moxley with a spinning wheel kick and submission combination.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

However, Moxley countered it and delivered a thunderous finisher to pick up the win. He did not stop for celebration and quickly headed backstage to find Yuta, who was outside the arena in a body bag.

As Darby Allin drove in front of Moxley and Shafir, they opened the bag and found a note that said "Forbidden Door," hinting at his intentions.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications