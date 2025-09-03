Death Riders member files for an interesting trademark ahead of AEW Dynamite

The Death Riders faction has been the epicenter of chaos in All Elite Wrestling for the past year. However, despite its anarchy, the faction has managed to elevate several stars to new heights in professional wrestling. One of them is Wheeler Yuta, who recently filed for an interesting trademark ahead of AEW Dynamite.Wheeler Yuta has been a major figure in AEW's recent storylines. He started his career in 2014. In the years that followed, he worked for various promotions like PWX, EVOLVE, GCW, and MLW under various ring names like Alex Kai and YUTA. However, when he joined ROH, he changed his name to Wheeler Yuta.In 2021, when the 28-year-old made his debut for AEW, he used the same name to continue his professional wrestling career. Now, in 2025, The Death Riders member has officially filed for a trademark for the ring name &quot;Wheeler Yuta.&quot;AEW sends a message to The Death Riders' Wheeler Yuta ahead of DynamiteThe Death Riders members have been targeting top stars in All Elite Wrestling over the course of the past several months. With their attitude, they have become the top villains in AEW. Ahead of this week's Dynamite, the company's social media handle sent a bold message to one of the faction members, Wheeler Yuta.In an interesting X post, AEW shared a picture of the 28-year-old from his last week's Dynamite appearance. The caption captured the crowd’s mood when it comes to Yuta lately, urging fans to boo him out.&quot;Boo, @WheelerYuta, boo!&quot; the post read.Well, there has been a wave of disdain among fans against Wheeler since he joined Jon Moxley's faction last year. Following such a bold message by All Elite Wrestling, it will be fascinating to see what Yuta does on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.