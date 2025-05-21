Death Riders member sends a three-word message after alliance with major star in AEW

The Death Riders have been dominating All Elite Wrestling ever since Jon Moxley became the AEW World Champion last year. After Gabe Kidd helped Moxley on last week's Dynamite, allying with the heel faction, Marina Shafir took to Instagram to send a message.
Jon Moxley faced Samoa Joe in a steel cage match for the AEW World Championship on last week's Dynamite: Beach Break. The match ended after Moxley beat Joe with the help of a briefcase that was handed to him by a hooded figure. The hooded figure was later revealed to be Gabe Kidd.
The show ended in chaos after many stars, including Kenny Omega, Mike Bailey, and Swerve Strickland, rushed to the ring to ambush Moxley and Co. Strickland later issued a challenge to The Death Riders for an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2025 to close the show.
Shafir sent a message to fans after sharing a picture of The Death Riders along with Gabe Kidd backstage.
"Piece by peace," Shafir wrote.
You can check out the post here.
Fans are interested to see what's next for Gabe Kidd in the Death Riders storyline. The heels will attempt to raise hell in the Anarchy in the Arena match in Phoenix.
Powerhouse Hobbs gives himself a new name ahead of his match against The Death Riders on AEW Dynamite
Ever since returning to the ring in 2024 after a knee injury, Hobbs has been part of The Opps, a faction that is currently feuding with The Death Riders. Hobbs is known for his raw power and strength in AEW.
The reigning World Trios Champion took to X to give himself a new nickname ahead of AEW Dynamite. He called himself "The MONSTAR" and issued a threat to the locker room.
"The MONSTAR... ready to hit that Bay to Breaker Spinebuster!" Hobbs wrote.
Hobbs is set to face Jon Moxley and The Elite on this week's Dynamite, along with Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland. It'll be interesting to see if he debuts a new official nickname on the show.