Death Riders member sends a three-word message after alliance with major star in AEW

The Death Riders have been dominating All Elite Wrestling ever since Jon Moxley became the AEW World Champion last year. After Gabe Kidd helped Moxley on last week's Dynamite, allying with the heel faction, Marina Shafir took to Instagram to send a message.

Ad

Jon Moxley faced Samoa Joe in a steel cage match for the AEW World Championship on last week's Dynamite: Beach Break. The match ended after Moxley beat Joe with the help of a briefcase that was handed to him by a hooded figure. The hooded figure was later revealed to be Gabe Kidd.

The show ended in chaos after many stars, including Kenny Omega, Mike Bailey, and Swerve Strickland, rushed to the ring to ambush Moxley and Co. Strickland later issued a challenge to The Death Riders for an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2025 to close the show.

Ad

Trending

Shafir sent a message to fans after sharing a picture of The Death Riders along with Gabe Kidd backstage.

"Piece by peace," Shafir wrote.

You can check out the post here.

Fans are interested to see what's next for Gabe Kidd in the Death Riders storyline. The heels will attempt to raise hell in the Anarchy in the Arena match in Phoenix.

Powerhouse Hobbs gives himself a new name ahead of his match against The Death Riders on AEW Dynamite

Ever since returning to the ring in 2024 after a knee injury, Hobbs has been part of The Opps, a faction that is currently feuding with The Death Riders. Hobbs is known for his raw power and strength in AEW.

Ad

The reigning World Trios Champion took to X to give himself a new nickname ahead of AEW Dynamite. He called himself "The MONSTAR" and issued a threat to the locker room.

"The MONSTAR... ready to hit that Bay to Breaker Spinebuster!" Hobbs wrote.

Expand Tweet

Hobbs is set to face Jon Moxley and The Elite on this week's Dynamite, along with Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland. It'll be interesting to see if he debuts a new official nickname on the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More