Death Riders member shockingly claims he hates top AEW star – "Scr*w that guy" 

The Death Riders is a top dominant heel faction in AEW. However, to the surprise of many, one of the stablemates shockingly claimed that he hated a top star of the company.

Death Riders member Wheeler Yuta was referring to his former close associate "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy. On an edition of the Something for Everybody podcast, Wheeler Yuta first proclaimed Cassidy as the quiet leader in the company.

However, he quickly went into character and claimed that he hated him, instead labeling his leader, Jon Moxley, as the man who is leading the company by example.

"He’s a quiet leader that everyone looks up to and respects. Not me, obviously, I hate him. Scr*w that guy. Go Death Riders. Another one, obviously I’m biased, but Jon Moxley really does try to lead by example and he’s really tried to build the culture at AEW into something we can be proud of."

Moreover, Yuta spoke about how the Death Riders storyline has pushed everyone to become the best versions of themselves.

“We talk about our storyline and the Death Riders and how we want to build the company up into everyone being the best versions of themselves. The way we’re doing it is by beating people down and seeing what we can bring out of them that way.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

The Death Riders leader is set for a huge match at AEW's next pay-per-view

While the Death Riders continue to impose its dominance on the All Elite landscape, its leader, Jon Moxley, is gearing up for a huge title defense. The Purveyor of Violence will defend his AEW World Title against The Rated-R Superstar, Adam Copeland.

The match is set to take place at the Jacksonville-based company's next pay-per-view event, Revolution. The show will emanate from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on March 9, 2025.

With a huge first-time match set to take place for AEW, it will be interesting to see if Adam Copeland will be the one to snatch the World Championship from Jon Moxley's clutches.

