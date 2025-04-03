Death Riders member spotted in a sling as AEW Dynamite ends

The end of AEW Dynamite this week was a chaotic affair. However, it was intriguing to note that a Death Riders member was seen sporting a sling.

The star in question was Marina Shafir. She teamed up with Jon Moxley to battle the team of Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale in a Mixed Tornado tag team match. The match was a stellar showdown and a sight of absolute carnage as the action spilled all over the ringside.

Not only did Marina Shafir's team lose the match, but it seems that she might have injured herself too. Towards the end of this week's AEW Dynamite, The Death Riders attacked Swerve Strickland backstage even as he was hunting Jon Moxley. On Moxley's orders, the faction dragged him to the ring to inflict further damage.

It was then that the fans noticed Shafir's arm in a sling. She seemingly injured herself during the opening match of AEW Dynamite as her arm was in perfect condition when she competed in the bout. Moreover, Marina was also not seen getting involved much in Swerve Strickland's beatdown from a physical standpoint.

There are no details on her injury so far. It remains to be seen whether it is a minor roadblock or a major catastrophe for Marina Shafir, who seems to be riding a wave of success lately.

