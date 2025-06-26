Death Riders officially get a new ally in AEW ahead of All In 2025

The Death Riders have been a dominant force in AEW for a long time. Their strength grew in number after their newest ally was unveiled.

The star in question is Beast Mortos. He teamed up with the Death Riders and The Elite against The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata), Swerve Strickland, and Will Ospreay at last week's Grand Slam Mexico event and emerged on the winning side.

Ackknowledging his successful partnership with Jon Moxley's unit, Tony Khan took to X to make an announcement for this week's Dynamite. He stated that Beast Mortos, after he had successfully aligned with The Death Riders, would compete against the No.1 contender to Moxley's AEW World Championship at All In Texas, "Hangman" Adam Page.

"Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max TONIGHT! Hangman Page vs. @BeastMortos After aligning with the Death Riders + The Elite to win the main event last Wednesday in Arena México, Beast Mortos will fight vs. #1 contender to the World Title Hangman Page TONIGHT!"

This comes just weeks before Moxley and Page will collide at All Elite Wrestling's biggest event of the year. With the addition of a new member, it remains to be seen if that would be a massive roadblock in Hangman's championship aspirations.

