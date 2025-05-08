  • home icon
  • Death Riders have secret meeting with top tag team on AEW Dynamite

By N.S Walia
Modified May 08, 2025 01:12 GMT
Death Riders are a top faction in AEW (Image via AEW
Death Riders are a top faction in AEW (Image via AEW's X)

The Death Riders are known to cause havoc and chaos in AEW. This week on television, they were spotted having a secret meeting with one of the top tag teams on the roster.

The aforementioned team, which happens to be of the All Elite Wrestling EVPs, is The Young Bucks. During a backstage segment on the May 7 edition of Dynamite, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson spoke about the festivities set for The Elite tonight.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions first turned their attention to their Elite cohort, Kazuchika Okada. The Rainmaker was set to battle Kevin Knight in a one-on-one showdown and had a short warning shot for his opponent before exiting the scene.

After that, Ricochet, their new ally since the last few weeks, entered the scene. They appreciated him for his idea about the trios match they were involved in later on. It pitted The Young Bucks and Ricochet against the team of Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey.

Following that, the AEW founding fathers opened the door to their office, only to find the Death Riders sitting in the dark, waiting for them. Both men entered, looking surprised as Marina Shafir slammed the door.

The Bucks have been persuading Jon Moxley to join forces with them for weeks. So, it remains to be seen if more plans were discussed in this secret meeting on Dynamite.

N.S Walia

