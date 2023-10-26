Death Triangle could have become "Death Square" with the arrival of a new fourth member

Former AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle are one of the more exclusive groups in All Elite Wrestling. The idea of The Lucha Brothers and PAC adding a fourth side to the triangle seems absurd, but it almost happened.

Back in 2022, Death Triangle were the first group to feud with the newly formed House of Black after the debuts of Brody King and Buddy Matthews early in the year.

The feud culminated at Double or Nothing 2022 in an excellent trios match. The closing moments saw the full transformation of Julia Hart into the person we know today, helping the House of Black pick up the victory.

One person who played a small role in the feud was Fuego Del Sol. The former AEW star took to his YouTube channel to reveal that he could have been a member of Death Triangle in 2022:

“Because this randomly fell in my lap and I was going to get to wrestle the House of Black a few more times, I realized this could be an opportunity for me to do something bigger, and I thought I would make a great apprentice to the Lucha Brothers, and then I could have a really fun dynamic going back and forth with PAC. Like PAC didn’t like me, but I was trying to earn his respect." (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Fuego Del Sol noted that he wasn't planning on turning the group into a 'Death Square,' which could have hypothetically led to the group becoming a 'Death Octagon' if more members were added, but that he would have been the group's apprentice who didn't see eye-to-eye with PAC:

“The Lucha Brothers liked me and saw that I had potential, and I wanted to slowly but surely have this fun back and forth with PAC, where he treats me like crap. He could beat me up, throw me around, do all the dastardly ******* things that PAC does, but I slowly but surely earned his respect as the apprentice to the Death Triangle. I don’t think you would have made it a Death Square by any means, but just an apprentice to the Death Triangle.” (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Death Triangle hasn't been on AEW TV in some time

2022 was Death Triangle's most high-profile year in AEW, finishing the year as the AEW World Trios Champions while also clinching the Tag Team and All-Atlantic Championships during the 12-month period.

But 2023 hasn't been as successful for Penta, Fenix and PAC. They lost the AEW World Trios Championships to The Elite in January and haven't teamed together since losing the titles, but it hasn't been anyone's fault.

Fans will remember PAC wearing a protective face mask during the back-end of 2022 due to breaking his nose. He would return in July but ultimately suffered another setback at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view and hasn't been seen since.

Rey Fenix had also been dealing with an injury, wrestling as the AEW International Champion with back and shoulder injuries. That has left Penta El Zero Miedo as the sole member of the group left to compete as of this writing.

