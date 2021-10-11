"Maybe you’ll see him again"- Deathmatch legend believes Nick Gage could return to AEW

Nick Gage is an independent wrestling legend who recently received mainstream attention through a brief run in AEW. Though Gage only competed in one bout in the promotion, GCW Deathmatch Hall of Famer “Sick” Nick Mondo believes fans could see the leader of the MDK gang return to AEW.

Gage, like Mondo, is both renowned in the world of deathmatch wrestling, and he has helped shape the style into what it has become. When Gage faced Jericho in AEW, the former GCW World Champion shined the spotlight on deathmatch wrestling and introduced it to countless new fans.

Mondo recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman to discuss Gage's match against AEW star Jon Moxley at GCW Fight Club. In one highlight, Mondo commented on Gage's prospects of coming back to AEW.

“When we shot [footage] in the prison, that was just two days before he faced Chris Jericho, so I got to kind of chat with him leading up to that," said Mondo. "He was calm, and he was cool about it. Saw it as a real opportunity and it was."

"I don’t know this, but I believe they might be doing a bit more of the hardcore stuff on [AEW] Rampage, and so maybe you’ll see him [Nick Gage] again," Mondo added. "I don’t know, but I believe they’re going to do some more of that."

On July 28, Gage wrestled Jericho on AEW Dynamite as part of the Labours of Jericho storyline. The two squared off in a deathmatch in the main event, and after a brutal clash, Le Champion emerged victorious.

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney Nick Gage smashing Chris Jericho over the head with a light tube on national television is a real thing that just happened. Nick Gage smashing Chris Jericho over the head with a light tube on national television is a real thing that just happened. https://t.co/CTwcToYYex

The match was polarizing, as many fans believed that this brutal violence didn't belong on national television. Meanwhile, plenty of people were happy to see Gage get some mainstream wrestling attention through his appearance on AEW programming.

Nick Gage lost to AEW's Jon Moxley at GCW Fight Club

Nick Gage and GCW World Champiom Jon Moxley fought in a brutal deathmatch in the main event of the Fight Club event on Saturday. The AEW star won the hard-fought bout that featured plenty of barbaric moments. The two foes broke multiple glass panes and light tubes, and they both used barbed wire boards to punish each other.

To add even more buzz to the match, hardcore legend Mick Foley presented the belt before the bell rang, and he was later present on commentary for the contest. With Nick Gage potentially returning to AEW at some point, could we see another clash between Gage and Moxley? Only time will tell.

