"Debuting at Crown Jewel to cost Roman Reigns" - Wrestling fans erupt with wild predictions about major AEW star jumping ship to WWE in the future

Fans have gathered on social media to discuss the prospect of AEW star Kenny Omega jumping ship to WWE.

There's certainly an argument to be made that Kenny Omega could be the biggest star in wrestling right now, that has yet to step foot in a WWE ring. The Cleaner burst onto the scene with New Japan after cementing himself as a star in DDT Pro Wrestling. With NJPW, he captured the Heavyweight, Intercontinental, United States, NEVER Openweight, and Junior Heavyweight titles, as well as leading the iconic Bullet Club faction.

His popularity alongside Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks served as the launching pad for their own independent show, All In, which would show the demand for a major alternative to WWE. That would come in 2019 when Omega and co. joined forces with Tony Khan to launch AEW.

Three years have passed and he has held world, tag and trio tag titles in the company. But what about the future? This was a topic of debate for fans on social media, as he was tipped for an eventual WWE move.

Users below, for example, got a tad ahead of themselves as they pitched for the Cleaner to debut at this weekend's WWE Crown Jewel and the rest chimed in.

Wrestle Stan @WrestleStan22



Kenny Omega debuting at Crown Jewel to cost Roman Reigns!!



Kenny Omega #30 in the Rumble!!



Omega vs Cody vs Punk at SummerSlam 2023!!



WWE needs to pick him up asap! JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV Who will be the next major AEW guy that joins WWE next?



My prediction: Kenny Omega



Imagine the scenes!!

Shamus McGangsta @ShamusMcGangsta



AEW couldn't even book him to beat Mox clean for the title a couple years ago, so his ceiling at best would be a guy that gets the IC belt and then thrown into a tag team with Bron Breakker. @JobberNationTV Kenny Omega sucks and doesn't belong in WWE.AEW couldn't even book him to beat Mox clean for the title a couple years ago, so his ceiling at best would be a guy that gets the IC belt and then thrown into a tag team with Bron Breakker. @JobberNationTV Kenny Omega sucks and doesn't belong in WWE.AEW couldn't even book him to beat Mox clean for the title a couple years ago, so his ceiling at best would be a guy that gets the IC belt and then thrown into a tag team with Bron Breakker.

Brandon Hitchcock @jbhitch04 @JobberNationTV I can’t see WWE wanting a soon to be 39 year old Kenny Omega. If he goes there it would be for a short term deal. I think it’s more than likely we’d see one of the younger AEW star make the move to WWE. @JobberNationTV I can’t see WWE wanting a soon to be 39 year old Kenny Omega. If he goes there it would be for a short term deal. I think it’s more than likely we’d see one of the younger AEW star make the move to WWE.

Josh Ezzell @JoshEzzell @JobberNationTV He wouldn’t be a star in WWE. I hope MJF and Wardlow jump to WWE when their contracts expire. @JobberNationTV He wouldn’t be a star in WWE. I hope MJF and Wardlow jump to WWE when their contracts expire.

The reaction was largely divisive. While some pointed to the success of the likes of AJ Styles as a gateway to Omega's own success should he make the move. There were others who dismissed his star quality and furthermore, some who felt that he would never make the jump in any case.

Kenny Omega has not been seen in AEW since All Out?

All Out witnessed Omega and the Young Bucks defeat Hangman Page, John Silver and Alex Reynolds to be crowned the inaugural AEW Trios Tag champs.

However, their reign would only last until the next Dynamite. Their short reign was due to the events that transpired following All Out, where the trio were said to be involved in a backstage altercation with CM Punk.

Punk had previously slated them as well as Hangman and Colt Cabana during the media scrum after All Out, which is thought to be the cause of their altercation. All involved were reported to be suspended pending further investigation, which was somewhat confirmed when Tony Khan announced he would be stripping the Elite and Punk of their respective titles.

Death Triangle has since been crowned trios champs, and the Elite has been teased for a return over the past two weeks. Hence, fans can expect to see Omega and the Bucks sooner down the line.

What would you make of Kenny Omega leaving AEW and joining WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

