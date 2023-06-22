Debuting star attacks Adam Cole, match announced for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door [Spoilers]

The following article contains spoilers for the upcoming June 23rd, 2023 edition of AEW Rampage, where Adam Cole's opponent for Forbidden Door has been revealed.

During the show, Adam Cole came out to cut a promo after things didn't exactly go as planned on Dynamite. He was interrupted by AEW World Champion MJF. To the surprise of many, Friedman interrupted Cole again, making his first appearance on Rampage.

However, The Salt of the Earth wasn't there to exchange a lot of words with Cole, instead, he came out to announce that he had a conversation with AEW president Tony Khan. He revealed that the former NXT Champion now had a match booked for the Forbidden Door event on June 25th against former NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor.

Dumb Guy Live @DumbGuyLive Filthy Tom Lawlor vs Adam Cole for Forbidden Door! Filthy Tom Lawlor vs Adam Cole for Forbidden Door! https://t.co/bkOuUYThIZ

Before he knew it, The Panama City Playboy was being brutally attacked by Tom Lawlor, who made his AEW debut in the process. On top of being a former NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, Lawlor is a former MLW Heavyweight Champion and a retired MMA fighter.

Lawlor had a very successful MMA career, where he was part of the UFC roster for almost a decade, amassing a record of six wins and five losses between 2008 and 2018.

Adam Cole will team up with MJF next week on AEW Dynamite

While both Adam Cole and MJF will have their own matches to worry about at Forbidden Door, they need to be on the same page next week on AEW Dynamite, as they will be teaming up together.

As stated earlier, Cole's scheduled promo on the June 21st edition of Dynamite didn't exactly go to plan. Not because he didn't get a rematch with MJF, but because Tony Schiavone announced that the two men will be entering the "Blind Eliminator" tag team tournament as partners.

Pro Wrestling Merchant @DoubleDragonXP #AEWDynamite The fact that MJF is more upset about having to wrestle in a tournament than teaming up with Adam Cole had me dying and for some reason MJF asking Tony Schiavone if he's "some kind of pervert" really popped me too. I loved this segment. The fact that MJF is more upset about having to wrestle in a tournament than teaming up with Adam Cole had me dying and for some reason MJF asking Tony Schiavone if he's "some kind of pervert" really popped me too. I loved this segment. 😂💀 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/06xQCzFC4E

Cole and MJF will learn who their opponents are next week on Dynamite, but before then, The Salt of the Earth will defend his AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

