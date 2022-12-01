Wrestling fans on Twitter have suggested that Sasha Banks could soon be headed to All Elite Wrestling to dethrone Jade Cargill.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Cargill celebrated her win over Nyla Rose at the Full Gear pay-per-view as she once again retained the TBS Championship.

However, she was interrupted by popular rapper Bow Wow, who is on good terms with Snoop Dogg, who happens to be the cousin of Banks.

This led to fans on Twitter speculating and suggesting that The Boss could be the one to beat the unbeaten Cargill finally.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

SWERVE @TheSwerveShow Lil Bow Wow's surprise for Jade Cargill;



His uncle's cousin... Sasha Banks? Lil Bow Wow's surprise for Jade Cargill;His uncle's cousin... Sasha Banks?

communist dale gribble @FrankCrappa Jade comes out wearing dollar bills. Bow Wow was discovered and named by Snoop Dogg and calls him uncle. Snoop’s first cousin is Sasha Banks. Sasha is taking the belt from Jade. Jade comes out wearing dollar bills. Bow Wow was discovered and named by Snoop Dogg and calls him uncle. Snoop’s first cousin is Sasha Banks. Sasha is taking the belt from Jade. https://t.co/7fgIoTAPnw

Josh-Ua @IamPenman Jade Cargill says no one's a star like her, Bow Wow talking about money, Bow Wow is friends with Snoop Dogg, Snoop Dogg's cousin is Sasha Banks, Banks trademarking "money" names... Hmm #AEWDynamite Jade Cargill says no one's a star like her, Bow Wow talking about money, Bow Wow is friends with Snoop Dogg, Snoop Dogg's cousin is Sasha Banks, Banks trademarking "money" names... Hmm #AEWDynamite

CMPunkFan @MoxDeathRder For this Bow Wow story line is to push for Sasha Banks to become All Elite to go after Jade Cargill for meesing with his nephew Bow Wow. For that is only reason for this Bow Wow storyline. Were the 1 to dethrown Jade will be "The Boss" Sasha Banks #AEWDynamite For this Bow Wow story line is to push for Sasha Banks to become All Elite to go after Jade Cargill for meesing with his nephew Bow Wow. For that is only reason for this Bow Wow storyline. Were the 1 to dethrown Jade will be "The Boss" Sasha Banks #AEWDynamite https://t.co/MEfRdE57ZO

Jerrell Simpson @jbrizzle92 Will say that the money ring gear, bow wow, the Undetaker style undefeated streak has to be leading to Sasha Banks dethroning Jade. It’s the only thing that makes sense #aew Will say that the money ring gear, bow wow, the Undetaker style undefeated streak has to be leading to Sasha Banks dethroning Jade. It’s the only thing that makes sense #aew

Chris Johnson ( IWC ) @513suppdude22



LOOK AT JADE SPORTING MERCEDES MONI OUTFIT...



#aewdynamite SASHA BANKS IS DEFINITELY ALL ELITE I AM 1000% SURELOOK AT JADE SPORTING MERCEDES MONI OUTFIT... SASHA BANKS IS DEFINITELY ALL ELITE I AM 1000% SURELOOK AT JADE SPORTING MERCEDES MONI OUTFIT...#aewdynamite https://t.co/UPzfn6nemF

Zacklamey @ZackLamey2Zen Not to make everyone go crazy or anything but snoop dog was the one who gave bow wow the moniker Lil bow wow which Jade just name dropped... snoops cousin is sasha banks... if bow wow needs to find a female wrestler in this Jade feud... #AEWDynamite Not to make everyone go crazy or anything but snoop dog was the one who gave bow wow the moniker Lil bow wow which Jade just name dropped... snoops cousin is sasha banks... if bow wow needs to find a female wrestler in this Jade feud... #AEWDynamite

robby @Robby322 So...Bow Wow is gonna bring in Sasha Banks to beat Jade, right? So...Bow Wow is gonna bring in Sasha Banks to beat Jade, right?

KOD @KODest2013 Imagine this now wow stuff leads to bow wow introducing Sasha banks as the woman to beat Jade. #AEWDynamite Imagine this now wow stuff leads to bow wow introducing Sasha banks as the woman to beat Jade. #AEWDynamite

JAMAR LEATH @jamar2414 Wrestling God I wanna see Jade Cargill vs Sasha Banks Wrestling God I wanna see Jade Cargill vs Sasha Banks

Joe Colonna, Jr. @JoeyColonna Man, I want to see Jade match up against someone like Sasha Banks one day.. #AEWDynamite Man, I want to see Jade match up against someone like Sasha Banks one day.. #AEWDynamite

Carl @CMKO_ It just seems so right that Sasha Banks and Jade Cargill would have a feud It just seems so right that Sasha Banks and Jade Cargill would have a feud

Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE since she walked out on an episode of RAW along with Naomi a few months ago.

She was reportedly unhappy with the direction of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, previously held by her and Naomi.

Despite being absent from in-ring action, The Boss has kept herself busy with numerous other ventures outside of pro wrestling. She has been spotted alongside current WWE stars on various occasions but hasn't hinted at returning to the company.

The 30-year-old has been spotted training alongside top stars, including Bandido, who recently signed a contract with AEW.

Would you like to see Sasha Banks challenge Jade Cargill for the TBS Title in AEW? Sound off in the comment section

