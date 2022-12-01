Wrestling fans on Twitter have suggested that Sasha Banks could soon be headed to All Elite Wrestling to dethrone Jade Cargill.
On the latest episode of Dynamite, Cargill celebrated her win over Nyla Rose at the Full Gear pay-per-view as she once again retained the TBS Championship.
However, she was interrupted by popular rapper Bow Wow, who is on good terms with Snoop Dogg, who happens to be the cousin of Banks.
This led to fans on Twitter speculating and suggesting that The Boss could be the one to beat the unbeaten Cargill finally.
Check out the Twitter reactions:
Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE since she walked out on an episode of RAW along with Naomi a few months ago.
She was reportedly unhappy with the direction of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, previously held by her and Naomi.
Despite being absent from in-ring action, The Boss has kept herself busy with numerous other ventures outside of pro wrestling. She has been spotted alongside current WWE stars on various occasions but hasn't hinted at returning to the company.
The 30-year-old has been spotted training alongside top stars, including Bandido, who recently signed a contract with AEW.
