"Definitely All Elite I am 1000% sure" - Twitter predicts Sasha Banks will dethrone top AEW Champion following major Dynamite segment

By Soumik Datta
Modified Dec 01, 2022 09:28 AM IST
Could Sasha Banks finally be on her way to AEW?
Wrestling fans on Twitter have suggested that Sasha Banks could soon be headed to All Elite Wrestling to dethrone Jade Cargill.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Cargill celebrated her win over Nyla Rose at the Full Gear pay-per-view as she once again retained the TBS Championship.

However, she was interrupted by popular rapper Bow Wow, who is on good terms with Snoop Dogg, who happens to be the cousin of Banks.

This led to fans on Twitter speculating and suggesting that The Boss could be the one to beat the unbeaten Cargill finally.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Why not? https://t.co/mPBjskTiBG
Lil Bow Wow's surprise for Jade Cargill;His uncle's cousin... Sasha Banks?
Jade comes out wearing dollar bills. Bow Wow was discovered and named by Snoop Dogg and calls him uncle. Snoop’s first cousin is Sasha Banks. Sasha is taking the belt from Jade. https://t.co/7fgIoTAPnw
Jade Cargill says no one's a star like her, Bow Wow talking about money, Bow Wow is friends with Snoop Dogg, Snoop Dogg's cousin is Sasha Banks, Banks trademarking "money" names... Hmm #AEWDynamite
For this Bow Wow story line is to push for Sasha Banks to become All Elite to go after Jade Cargill for meesing with his nephew Bow Wow. For that is only reason for this Bow Wow storyline. Were the 1 to dethrown Jade will be "The Boss" Sasha Banks #AEWDynamite https://t.co/MEfRdE57ZO
Will say that the money ring gear, bow wow, the Undetaker style undefeated streak has to be leading to Sasha Banks dethroning Jade. It’s the only thing that makes sense #aew
SASHA BANKS IS DEFINITELY ALL ELITE I AM 1000% SURELOOK AT JADE SPORTING MERCEDES MONI OUTFIT...#aewdynamite https://t.co/UPzfn6nemF
Not to make everyone go crazy or anything but snoop dog was the one who gave bow wow the moniker Lil bow wow which Jade just name dropped... snoops cousin is sasha banks... if bow wow needs to find a female wrestler in this Jade feud... #AEWDynamite
So...Bow Wow is gonna bring in Sasha Banks to beat Jade, right?
Imagine this now wow stuff leads to bow wow introducing Sasha banks as the woman to beat Jade. #AEWDynamite
Wrestling God I wanna see Jade Cargill vs Sasha Banks
Man, I want to see Jade match up against someone like Sasha Banks one day.. #AEWDynamite
It just seems so right that Sasha Banks and Jade Cargill would have a feud
@WrestlingCovers Sasha Banks Dethrones Jade Lmao

Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE since she walked out on an episode of RAW along with Naomi a few months ago.

She was reportedly unhappy with the direction of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, previously held by her and Naomi.

Despite being absent from in-ring action, The Boss has kept herself busy with numerous other ventures outside of pro wrestling. She has been spotted alongside current WWE stars on various occasions but hasn't hinted at returning to the company.

The 30-year-old has been spotted training alongside top stars, including Bandido, who recently signed a contract with AEW.

Would you like to see Sasha Banks challenge Jade Cargill for the TBS Title in AEW? Sound off in the comment section

Edited by Neda Ali
