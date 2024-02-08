Deonna Purrazzo breaks silence after a seemingly intimate moment with Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

"Timeless" Toni Storm is having a great run in AEW, and the current Women's World Champion is in a feud with Deonna Purrazzo. The two have been cutting promos, and one of their recent interactions caught fans' attention online.

That promo had Storm get dangerously close to The Virtuosa as if she was trying to sniff her. Purrazzo later answered what she thought was on the fans' minds.

"Love Spell by Louis Vuitton for those wondering what I smell like…. You’re welcome," she posted.

Tony Khan has announced that Storm will put her Women's Championship on the line at AEW Revolution, where she will face the former TNA Knockouts World Champion.

Purrazzo has had a dominating run in AEW, and she's defeated some of the best talents in the Jacksonville-based company, including Red Velvet, Anna Jay, and Taya Valkyrie. On the other hand, this will be Storm's third title defense since the Full Gear 2023 PPV.

AEW's Toni Storm says two former WWE wrestlers were jealous of her

Toni Storm had a stint with WWE from 2017 to 2021 and is a one-time NXT UK Women's Champion. Since then, she's signed with and has had a great time in the Jacksonville-based company. She recently made an appearance on Chri Jericho's podcast, Talk is Jericho, and talked about how she thought her former Outcasts members were jealous of her.

"[Saraya was] once a very good friend of mine, and Ruby Soho as well... we had been quite the trio. They have a problem with me, I can't for the life of me remember why. I don't know what their problem is. I think my suspicion is they got jealous of my flamboyance... my overall ambiance, my je ne sais quoi. I can't help it if I am the crème de la menth of this industry. Naturally, people are going to get jealous... I've had it my whole career. Everyone has been jealous, jealous, jealous. What do I do?" she said." [H/T Fightful]

It will be exciting to see what Toni does with her "Timeless" gimmick moving forward.

