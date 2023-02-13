Departed AEW star says he would "think about" returning to WWE after 3 years

A former AEW star recently opened up about the possibility of making a shocking return to WWE nearly three years after they were released by the company.

The star in question is Lio Rush, who was one of the many WWE Superstars released during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with Rush making the jump to AEW in 2021.

However, his run with All Elite Wrestling was short-lived, as he would leave Tony Khan's promotion in February 2022 upon the expiry of his contract. He has since become a featured member of NJPW's Junior Heavyweight division, where he recently put himself forward as Hiromu Takahashi's next challenger for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

But could there be a WWE return in Lio Rush's sights? Speaking during a virtual signing with K & S Wrestlefest, Rush admitted that if WWE wanted him to return to his previous role as a manager, he would be up for it.

"I’d say I’d think about it (hearing WWE out if they wanted him back to solely be a manager). Yeah, I’d think about it. I’m getting older, so my knees hurt (Rush laughed)." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Lio's time on WWE's main roster was mainly spent as Bobby Lashley's hypeman while also working on 205 Live in the Cruiserweight Division.

Lio Rush also spoke about his controversial tweet regarding AEW president Tony Khan

On New Year's Eve 2021, AEW president Tony Khan found himself in a sea of controversy following comments made by former All Elite Wrestling star Big Swole, who criticized the company's lack of diversity.

Khan's reaction caught the attention of Lio Rush, who was extremely unhappy with how the AEW president conducted himself and asked for him to apologize. Even though the dust has settled, Rush explained that he stands by what he said.

"Like I said, I never regret, I rarely regret anything that I do and if it is something that maybe I shouldn’t have done or it could have been handled differently then let me learn from that experience, you know what I mean? I’d rather learn from my own mistakes than have somebody tell me to do something and then, you know, it goes either way." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Are you a fan of Lio Rush? Let us know in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes