Departed AEW star sends a one-word message following Cody Rhodes' win at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' monumental victory at the Royal Rumble 2023 has now received a message from former AEW star Frankie Kazarian.

The American Nightmare made his first appearance in the sports entertainment juggernaut in seven months earlier tonight. His last match was the brutal Hell in a Cell bout against Seth Rollins, after which he took time off to recover from a torn pectoral muscle.

Following weeks of vignettes on WWE programming, Rhodes entered the multi-man Royal Rumble match at the number 30 spot. He eliminated Dominik Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul during the bout. Towards the end, Rhodes outlasted Gunther to win the free-for-all and book his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Shortly after, former AEW star Frankie Kazarian took to Twitter to react to The American Nightmare's victory at the premium live event.

"Cody!" tweeted Kazarian.

You can check out the tweet below:

It is widely expected that Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns in one of the main events at The Show of Shows. The Tribal Chief is slated to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens later in the night.

