"Depends on what we are wrestling for" - IMPACT Wrestling star reveals if he wants to wrestle Kenny Omega

In a recent interview, IMPACT Wrestling star Moose was asked about whether he's interested in wrestling AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Moose said that he would be interested in a match as long as it wasn't a "random match."

Moose is currently calling himself the real TNA World Champion, and he's carrying the old TNA World Heavyweight Championship belt (2011-2017) with him.

Speaking to Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Moose was asked about his thoughts on AEW's Kenny Omega appearing on IMPACT. Moose also revealed if he would be interested in a match against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Moose said that he would be interested, but it depended on some factors:

"Kenny Omega, everybody knows who Kenny is. What’s my impression on his debut? He hasn’t had a debut technically. He showed his face and hasn’t done anything. Would I be interested in facing Kenny Omega? Depends on what we are wrestling for. Just a random match? No. Why? But if it’s for my title, sure. If it’s for his title, sure. You have to give me a stipulation. You can’t ask me if I want to wrestle somebody. I don’t want to waste anybody’s time."

Kenny Omega has now aligned himself with The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks

Kenny Omega won the AEW World Championship on the Winter Is Coming episode of Dynamite in December. Omega had a little help from IMPACT executive Don Callis.

After winning the title, Kenny Omega left the building with Callis. Kenny Omega has since appeared on IMPACT Wrestling television and will wrestle at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

He will team up with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to take on IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns.

"Throw it up, Boys"

Watch highlights from this moment here ➡️ https://t.co/BeSIoErokb



Watch Night Two of our New Year's Smash this Wednesday on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/mgcOAtRPwA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 8, 2021

Following Kenny Omega's successful title defense against Fenix on AEW Dynamite last week, Jon Moxley attacked Omega as he went to hit Fenix with a One Winged Angel after the match.

IMPACT's Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson then came out and attacked Moxley. The Young Bucks then came out and aligned themselves with Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.