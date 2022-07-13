Tony Schiavone confirms details about AEW’s next pay-per-view to be revealed on Dynamite

Legendary announcer Tony Schiavone has confirmed that details for the next AEW pay-per-view will be announced on the "Fyter Fest" edition of Dynamite.

Eagle-eyed viewers have noticed a banner advertising All Out 2022 hanging from the rafters on recent episodes of Dynamite and Rampage. The event has been penciled in for September 4th, 2022. However, the match card and the show's location haven't been announced yet.

During the most recent edition of the Control Center, the former voice of WCW revealed that there would be an announcement regarding All Elite Wrestling's next pay-per-view on Wednesday night.

“Fans, get ready for a big announcement of the next AEW PPV event. That announcement, and how you can get tickets, will be unveiled on AEW Dynamite on Fyter Fest, live on TBS as well.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Chicago looks to be the place

The question remains what arena

There was a banner for All Out hanging from the rafters in the United Center

All Out at the United Center or NOW Arena? Photo credit to

Whether or not the announcement will concern All Out, or perhaps something sooner, remains to be seen. The only way to learn the company's next pay-per-view details is by tuning in to Dynamite this week.

The pay-per-view announcement isn't the only thing fans will see on AEW Dynamite

The show's upcoming episode of Dynamite will be the annual "Fyter Fest" edition. While the announcement of details for the next pay-per-view has been confirmed, it is far from the most significant thing to happen on the first day of the two-week extravaganza.

Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action for the second week in a row in a title eliminator match against DDT star Konosuke Takeshita. If the Japanese icon wins, he will earn himself a future shot at the world championship.

On top of this, two championships will be at stake on Wednesday. Wardlow will make his first defense of the TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy. Meanwhile, The Young Bucks will make their first defense of the Tag Team Championship in a three-way match against Team Taz and Swerve In Our Glory.

Elsewhere on the show, Serena Deeb will lock horns with Anna Jay ahead of her ROH Women's Championship match against Mercedes Martinez. Plus, Claudio Castagnoli will look to go 3-0 in AEW as he takes on former partner Jake Hager.

Tune into Dynamite to find out which of these stars reign supreme on Fyter Fest Night One.

