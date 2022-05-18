Details on AEW star MJF spitting in fan's coffee during a major wrestling event

Wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page recently revealed stories about AEW star MJF spitting in a fan's coffee during the Jericho Cruise event.

In 2020, Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave took place from January 20 to 24 and was held on the Norwegian Pearl cruise. The January 21 matches were taped and aired on AEW Dynamite as the 2020 Bash at the Beach event.

The Salt of the Earth was on the card that featured AEW stars, wrestling legends, music and comedy stars, and podcasters.

In an episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Page recalled how MJF charged higher for an autograph and didn't care if people asked for his signature or not:

"I think Sting’s signing was for $150. Max charged $151 and didn’t care if anybody came over and asked for an autograph or not. He didn’t expect anybody to, but they did."

DDP marveled at MJF's commitment to staying in character while outside the ring. He shared the story of Friedman spitting in a comedian and his friend's coffee after the duo praised the Long Islander's work:

"Max is doing it totally in character, being Maxwell Jacob Friedman. At some point, a comedian and his buddy were drinking coffee. They finally get up to him and say, ‘Max, we love what you’re doing.’ He said, ‘Yea,’ and grabs the coffee out of the guy’s hand, spits in it, and gives it back to him and said, ‘So what the f*ck do you want?'" (H/T: WrestlingNews.Co)

Meanwhile, The Salt of the Earth competed in three matches during the event, winning all of them.

A look back on MJF at the 2020 Jericho Cruise event

On Night 1, on January 20, MJF defeated Jungle Boy of The Jurassic Express in the opening salvo. The following night, The Salt of the Earth beat Joey Janela in a singles match that aired on Dynamite.

Also, on Night 2, Maxwell got thrown in the pool by The Young Bucks after a segment with Cody Rhodes.

Then on January 24, Maxwell maintained his unbeaten record on the cruise by outlasting QT Marshall.

The anecdotes from legends like DDP prove MJF's commitment to his character. Last week on Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth had his Long Island hometown crowd in the palm of his hand. It shows that he's one of the hottest stars today.

