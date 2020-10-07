One of the most unique additions to the AEW women's division is none other than Abadon. Abadon was signed by AEW back in June and has the moniker, 'The Living Dead Girl'. She is one of the most different characters on the roster, and Christopher Daniels, who has been helping with the women's roster as the Head of Talent Relations in AEW, talked about how it has been a challenge booking her character.

Christopher Daniels was recently a part of the Pro Wrestling Junkies Q&A (h/t Wrestling Inc) where he answered a variety of different questions about his time in the wrestling world and more.

Christopher Daniels reveals details about how AEW has to work on Abadon's in-ring character

Christopher Daniels talked about the difficulty of working with a gimmick like Abadon's in AEW.

"I feel like the difficulty with that style of gimmick is just like you said - less is more. There's a natural tendency to want to do everything you can do, but that doesn't serve that particular kind of character. The toughest part for her is trying to decide what part she should show or can show as an athlete. I feel like she's learning that. A lot of people are taking her under their wing in the back and sort of letting her know that, 'Hey, this is something you don't want to give too much away on,' or, 'This is something you probably should pull back on'.

Christopher Daniels went on to explain how, with that sort of gimmick, it was better if the viewers were not aware of all aspects of the character and more mystery was left in what AEW was planning to do with the character.

"You don't want to give away the store, so to speak, in your first couple months of being a character. You want to leave some to be desired; you want to have somewhere to go. You want to have that trajectory and longevity."

