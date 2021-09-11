Details on when Bray Wyatt's expected AEW debut could take place - Reports

According to a report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt could sign with IMPACT Wrestling or be on his way to AEW.

Reports have suggested that if the former WWE Champion indeed signs with WWE, then he could appear on the 9/29 episode of AEW Dynamite. The show is set to take place in Rochester, New York, which is the home city of Brodie Lee.

Lee was not only a good friend of Bray Wyatt but the two men were also together in The Wyatt Family, during their time in WWE. However, if Wyatt doesn't appear on the Rochester edition of AEW Dynamite, then he will be making his debut shortly afterward.

If Bray Wyatt does make his debut for AEW, then he will be joining the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho, who have jumped ship from WWE to AEW over the past few months.

Rock Stars come and go. Musicians play until they die.



-Eddie Van Halen — Windham (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 20, 2021

Bray Wyatt was recently let go by WWE

Bray Wyatt, a former WWE Champion, was released by WWE in July of 2021, ending his 12-year tenure with the company. During his time with the company, Wyatt achieved a lot of success and enjoyed reigns as the WWE and the Universal Champion, as well.

Wyatt was mostly known for his initial days as the leader of The Wyatt Family. However, in the latter stages of his WWE run, the former WWE Champion introduced The Fiend to the rest of the WWE Universe. A gimmick that caught the attention of the majority of the wrestling fandom and immediately became a fan favorite.

During Bray Wyatt's last run with WWE, he paired up with Alexa Bliss. Eventually, Bliss declared that she no longer needed Wyatt by his side and the latter's Firefly Fun House persona also returned with a Firefly Fun House segment.

Also Read

Bray Wyatt declared that he was looking forward to a fresh start and that would mark his final appearance in WWE.

QT Marshall told us why his storyline with The Bunny was dropped. Check it out right here.

Edited by Daniel Wood