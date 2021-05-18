Release date and synopsis for Jon Moxley's autobiography revealed

Jon Moxley's highly-anticipated autobiography, Mox, will officially be releasing on November 2, 2021.

Priced at $28, the 272-page hardcover book has already become a bestseller even before its release, thanks to unprecedented pre-order numbers.

The book will be released by Permuted Press, the publishing house which also released Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette's cookbook, “Messy In the Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously."

Come join me on Monday for a live virtual signing!! My cookbook Messy In The Kitchen will finally be out on Tuesday, and you can get a signed copy this Monday at 6pm ET, so come and hang with me and ask some questions! Can’t wait to chat with you guys! https://t.co/A0jdIlLZXr pic.twitter.com/s2Taw1BUq0 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) May 14, 2021

"Mox" will trace Jon Moxley's journey from having a difficult upbringing to his humble beginnings in the brutal world of deathmatch wrestling to touching the heights of success in a corporate giant like WWE.

Jon Moxley is a fiercely private person as he seldom uses tools like Twitter or Instagram to connect with his fans. As such, the fact that the AEW star will be releasing a tell-all autobiography detailing his life choices and giving an insightful look into his thinking process has left the fans relishing.

Here's the official synopsis of the book:

A vivid trip through the mind of the top professional wrestler in the business—a nobody from nowhere who achieved his ambitions and walked away with the gold and the girl of his dreams.

Ride alongside Jon Moxley as he retraces some of the highways traveled on his remarkable journey. Revel in the never-before-told stories about his early life in Cincinnati, Ohio; the gritty independent wrestling scene where he cut his teeth; the complicated corporate landscape of the WWE where he bucked against authority; and the rebellious upstart AEW, where he won the championship in 2020 and was finally free to achieve the vision of the wrestler he’d always wanted to be.

With plenty of pitstops and revelatory insights, including grizzly ultraviolent encounters, crazy characters who became lifelong friends, and his unforgettable matches in Japan, MOX is the riveting account of the life of a brawler. It is a tale written in blood and soaked in debauchery, with a good dose of wisdom accumulated along the way.

More than a backstage pass into the arena, MOX is a ticket into the ring. Once inside, you’ll never look at pro wrestling the same again.

Jon Moxley will be in action on this week's AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley will be in action on this week's AEW Dynamite, where he and Eddie Kingston will square off against The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens).

Wednesday on #AEWDynamite a place in the tag team rankings is at stake when the unbeaten pair @JonMoxley & #EddieKingston take on #AEW’s #3 ranked team, #TheAcclaimed @PlatinumMax Caster & @Bowens_Official! What will Caster say in his entrance rap, & how will Mox & Eddie respond? pic.twitter.com/nKwVeZgtVD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 14, 2021

A win on Wednesday would clear Moxley and Kingston's path to AEW: Double or Nothing 2021, where they'll hope to get their hands on their arch-rivals, the AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks.

Are you excited to read Jon Moxley's upcoming autobiography? Do you think Moxley and Kingston will face The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing? Sound off in the comments section below!