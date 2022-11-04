"Dethrone the Tribal B*!ch, Roman Reigns" - Wrestling fans explode to remote possibility of 6-time WWE Champion returning for a WrestleMania program next year

Roman Reigns is unquestionably the biggest star in wrestling today. There could be an argument that nobody in WWE is even close to his star power right now.

However, one name has captured fans’ minds as a remote possibility for a WrestleMania program against the Tribal Chief: CM Punk. The 2-time AEW World Champion seems to be done with the company following the massively controversial media scrum after the All Out pay-per-view.

While Punk has said multiple negative things about WWE, recent reports have indicated that Triple H and the company have been keeping a keen eye on the situation. As such, should the Second City Saint join his former promotion, a potential feud against Roman Reigns would be a blockbuster WrestleMania main event.

Fans sure seem to be enticed by the idea of it, with some fantasy booking possible scenarios involving the two megastars.

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV



twitter.com/BackupHangman/… Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) | WP @BackupHangman Rewatching Punk's promos upon return it was very clear in retrospect you were seeing a cranky, paranoid, resentful man and it made his onscreen stuff all the more compelling. Never one to color inside the lines, Punk was the chaotic figure wrestling needs but can't handle. Rewatching Punk's promos upon return it was very clear in retrospect you were seeing a cranky, paranoid, resentful man and it made his onscreen stuff all the more compelling. Never one to color inside the lines, Punk was the chaotic figure wrestling needs but can't handle. https://t.co/6xrBx4yShM CM Punk's 1st Promo in his WWE return "Im not here to be a good guy. I'm not here to be a bad guy. I'm not here to please the fans. I'm here for one thing. And one thing only...To main event WrestleMania and dethrone the Tribal B*!ch, Roman Reigns" CM Punk's 1st Promo in his WWE return "Im not here to be a good guy. I'm not here to be a bad guy. I'm not here to please the fans. I'm here for one thing. And one thing only...To main event WrestleMania and dethrone the Tribal B*!ch, Roman Reigns"👀 twitter.com/BackupHangman/…

D Lara @PHX_Nirvana @BackupHangman Guess we are getting Punk vs Reigns for Mania if not this year then next year. @BackupHangman Guess we are getting Punk vs Reigns for Mania if not this year then next year.

Mike @m_birac

Dethrones Reigns on Night 1



Cody comes out and challenges him

Night 2 Punk v Rhodes.



IWC Internally combusts and collapses and cause an internal black hole @JobberNationTV CM PUnk wins the RumbleDethrones Reigns on Night 1Cody comes out and challenges himNight 2 Punk v Rhodes.IWC Internally combusts and collapses and cause an internal black hole @JobberNationTV CM PUnk wins the RumbleDethrones Reigns on Night 1Cody comes out and challenges himNight 2 Punk v Rhodes.IWC Internally combusts and collapses and cause an internal black hole

Marty6689 @Martyn68539899 @JobberNationTV If his music hit and he challenged the Bloodline I'd legit freak out @JobberNationTV If his music hit and he challenged the Bloodline I'd legit freak out

Sly Swann @SwannHistory @JobberNationTV I'd go so far and say that if WWE had the chance to main event WM with Reigns & Punk for both titles they would be stupid not to do it. Punk left AEW as their champion with a victory against Roman's Shield brother. The program writes itself. It's the biggest match possible. @JobberNationTV I'd go so far and say that if WWE had the chance to main event WM with Reigns & Punk for both titles they would be stupid not to do it. Punk left AEW as their champion with a victory against Roman's Shield brother. The program writes itself. It's the biggest match possible.

SpΩrty JΩsh 🐀 @SportyJosh6 @JobberNationTV Punk wins the Rumble and jobs to Roman at Mania 's main event would be awesome. @JobberNationTV Punk wins the Rumble and jobs to Roman at Mania 's main event would be awesome.

R.2.LDaWooz @KeithCWoolsey @ringsidenews_ A part of me does say @TripleH should to get that match @CMPunk vs @WWERomanReigns I know I drifted from the announcer idea with rivalries here and there. This is just the Big One For A More Interesting Return. @ringsidenews_ A part of me does say @TripleH should to get that match @CMPunk vs @WWERomanReigns I know I drifted from the announcer idea with rivalries here and there. This is just the Big One For A More Interesting Return.

Colt Cabana showed up on AEW Dynamite, in a move that many fans perceived as a message from Tony Khan and AEW to CM Punk. The Voice of the Voice reportedly still has the 'wrestling bug' so a move to WWE might not be as farfetched as some might think.

Roman Reigns had some cynical words for CM Punk last year

When CM Punk showed up in AEW last year, Roman Reigns commented on the former ROH World Champion's ability to draw an audience compared to the likes of John Cena and The Rock.

“I can see it from both perspectives. But I think you said it before, that ‘high tide raises all the boats’ and everybody benefits. So I do think there’s that strange threshold, but I think those statements are coming from bitter people who possibly thought they were better than they really were. When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as a John Cena, wasn’t as good or as over or moved the needle like The Rock. It just was what it was.”

His words were hotly debated at the time, but if Punk was to show up in WWE, it would undoubtedly cause a spike in ratings. Moreover, a feud between Punk and Roman Reigns would be era-defining.

