"Dethrone the Tribal B*!ch, Roman Reigns" - Wrestling fans explode to remote possibility of 6-time WWE Champion returning for a WrestleMania program next year

Roman Reigns is unquestionably the biggest star in wrestling today. There could be an argument that nobody in WWE is even close to his star power right now.
However, one name has captured fans’ minds as a remote possibility for a WrestleMania program against the Tribal Chief: CM Punk. The 2-time AEW World Champion seems to be done with the company following the massively controversial media scrum after the All Out pay-per-view.
While Punk has said multiple negative things about WWE, recent reports have indicated that Triple H and the company have been keeping a keen eye on the situation. As such, should the Second City Saint join his former promotion, a potential feud against Roman Reigns would be a blockbuster WrestleMania main event.
Fans sure seem to be enticed by the idea of it, with some fantasy booking possible scenarios involving the two megastars.
Colt Cabana showed up on AEW Dynamite, in a move that many fans perceived as a message from Tony Khan and AEW to CM Punk. The Voice of the Voice reportedly still has the 'wrestling bug' so a move to WWE might not be as farfetched as some might think.
Roman Reigns had some cynical words for CM Punk last year
When CM Punk showed up in AEW last year, Roman Reigns commented on the former ROH World Champion's ability to draw an audience compared to the likes of John Cena and The Rock.
“I can see it from both perspectives. But I think you said it before, that ‘high tide raises all the boats’ and everybody benefits. So I do think there’s that strange threshold, but I think those statements are coming from bitter people who possibly thought they were better than they really were. When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as a John Cena, wasn’t as good or as over or moved the needle like The Rock. It just was what it was.”
His words were hotly debated at the time, but if Punk was to show up in WWE, it would undoubtedly cause a spike in ratings. Moreover, a feud between Punk and Roman Reigns would be era-defining.
