Devastating blow to AEW and Tony Khan

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 09, 2025 01:04 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official YouTube Channel]
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official YouTube Channel]

A report has just come in regarding one of AEW's recent shows, and it seems that the promotion has run into another setback. Unfortunately, there was a significant decrease in the viewership and rating of last week's episode of Collision.

The show featured several major matches and segments, including a face-to-face encounter between Toni Storm and Kris Statlander heading into AEW WrestleDream. Other matches showed the Death Riders compete in trios action, and the Don Callis Family show off the great number of stars within their faction, as they were featured in two trios contests.

Programming Insider has just reported on the data for the viewership and ratings of this week's edition of the Saturday show. Unfortunately, there was an 8.9% drop in viewership from 248,000 to 226,000. Their ratings in the P18-49 demographic also dipped from 0.05 to 0.03. These numbers don't include the numbers from those who watch on MAX.

AEW Collision: Homecoming is taking place this week

This week, the company is holding its Homecoming week as its shows will be at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. This was their home throughout the pandemic period, and a memorable venue for All Elite Wrestling.

Last night, they held AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, but there is still more action to come before the week ends. Tonight will be the tapings for Collision, but this will be airing on television in the same time slot this coming Saturday.

Included below are the following matches that fans can catch during the show.

  • Kris Statlander, Toni Storm & Harley Cameron vs. Triangle of Madness
  • Kota Ibushi vs. Josh Alexander
  • FTR & Megan Bayne vs. JetSpeed & Willow Nightingale
  • Eddie Kingston vs. The Beast Mortos
  • Max Caster & Anthony Bowens vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith
  • TayJay in action

A week from Saturday, they will be holding their next major pay-per-view, WrestleDream. Six blockbuster matches have already been announced for the show, with possibly more to come in the next few days.

