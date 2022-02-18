Hall of Famer compares Cody Rhodes' WWE return to Sting's debut in the promotion (Exclusive)

News broke earlier this week that Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes are leaving AEW with a rumored move to WWE next on the list for the former TNT Champion. It was confirmed by statements released by the duo as well as AEW President Tony Khan.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Bro Show, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page compared Cody Rhodes' potential return to the promotion to his and Sting's run in the company:

"I respect NDA's today and all that kind of stuff so I get it, like Cody will tell you, there are times when he's going out there and having big matches, I don't wanna know the finish, I wanna watch it, I wanna watch it unfold. Let's say for a minute that he's going there and he left that spot he was in, I gotta believe that something would have to be different because I've been there and I was on top of the world and it was a whole different spot that I was walking into. Sting went in there and they pushed him like hell and then beat him off. Cody, I'll tell you, he's smarter than I am. If I was to do it again, I would be like guarantee this, this and this."

Diamond Dallas Page feels Cody Rhodes could have some control over his destiny in AEW

Speaking about Cody Rhodes' potential move to World Wrestling Entertainment, DDP commented on his move to WWE in 2002. He said he pitched a People's Champion vs. People's Champion angle with The Rock, but they made him do the stalker angle with The Undertaker instead.

Diamond Dallas Page felt that if Cody Rhodes is going back to WWE, there has to be some understanding that he'll have some control or say over his future:

"Today I've learned that you can walk away from the table. Sometimes you gotta get up and walk away from the table. I didn't know that until that day I came in and met with Vince McMahon and they wanted me to do that stalker thing and I pitched them People's Champion vs. People's Champion, which is the obvious money and they didn't want it."

"Cody has heard that. He's heard me talk about it, he's heard his old man talk about it, he's been there. I'd be blown away if he doesn't have some kind of control of his destiny or paper work."

A recent report from Justin Barrasso suggested that Cody Rhodes could be in the Performance Center soon to film vignettes for his return.

Could we see Cody Rhodes back in WWE before WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section!

