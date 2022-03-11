"Wasted moment" – WWE Hall Of Famer wasn't a fan of Jeff Hardy's AEW debut (Exclusive)

Recently, Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut on Dynamite, coming out to help his brother Matt Hardy, Sting & Darby Allin when the AHFO was attacking them. Jeff cleared the heels from the ring before hitting The Blade with the Swanton Bomb. The Hardy brothers then hugged in the middle of the ring.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bro Show, WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page gave his take on Jeff Hardy's AEW debut. DDP felt AEW could've done a better job building up Jeff's first appearance, calling it a "wasted moment":

"The Hardys, they're 20 year guys and they've been pretty much, not on the top all the time, but most of it they've been right up there at what I call the bottom of the top. They've lived there the whole time. All the stuff that they did with Edge, Christian and the Dudleys, I mean, those guys were made."

"Now for the first time coming in [to AEW], it really wasn't even teased. I saw Jeff talking to somebody somewhere on the internet and he's, like, 'yeah, I'm going to AEW'. I was, like, okay but that could've been a swerve. No matter what, to me, wasted moment." (from 9:12 to 10:18)

WWE released Jeff Hardy in late 2021

Jeff Hardy was in a tag-team match at a WWE Live Event on December 4, 2021. During the match, Jeff walked out of the ring and into the crowd and didn't return. WWE sent Jeff home after the incident.

Multiple sources reported that WWE offered to send Jeff to rehab following the incident, but the former tag team champion refused and got released.

WWE reportedly offered Jeff Hardy a spot in the Hall of Fame, but The Charismatic Enigma refused and signed with AEW instead.

