"I may show up somewhere" – WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page teases future WWE or AEW appearance

As Sting has shown in AEW, retirement in pro wrestling is a fluid construct. At the age of 62, The Icon is a continual feature of AEW TV alongside Darby Allin, sparking discussion as to who else can follow suit.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is one such example, having made his return to action at AEW's Bash at the Beach in a trio match against MJF & Butcher and the Blade. As part of the legendary panel of Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards panel, DDP had the opportunity to provide insight on his future within the ring:

"I don't know if I'd do it anymore. I might do a Diamond Cutter out of nowhere. Going two years ago, maybe two years and a week ago, when I did that match on AEW for Tony Khan, having of course with MJF who I think is one of the greatest talents on the planet. But to be out there with guys like QT [Marshall] and Dustin [Rhodes] and against guys like MJF and the Blade and the Butcher; if there was no people, I never would have done it."

He continued to ponder the question, awed at the prospect that his final move in wrestling may be a top-rope dive. He didn't dismiss the idea of returning, loving the idea of wrestling when he's 70, potentially giving fans a window of expectation:

"Because there was the adrenaline, I was 64 at the time, 64 years young you know. Going in there and doing what I did and then going off the top rope to those guys on the floor. Yeah, that this right here is the last move I will ever make in professional wrestling is kind of crazy to me. But who knows I may show up somewhere whether it's WWE or AEW and drop a Diamond Cutter on somebody I don't know. It's still possible, I'd love to do it when I'm 70. I've got four more years before I get there."

Diamond Dallas Page made his AEW debut at sixty-four

Diamond Dallas Page is a wrestling legend, having led a tenured career littered with accolades in both WWE and WCW. Having made appearances ringside at All In and on Dynamite, DDP made his return to the ring against MJF, the Butcher, and the Blade. His AEW debut has been his last match to date, having come at the age of 64.

Teaming alongside fellow WCW veteran Dustin Rhodes and Nightmare Factory coach QT Marshall, Page looked to avenge his friend Cody Rhodes after MJF cost him the world title. The team was unsuccessful when MJF rolled up Marshall, chalking DDP's last in-ring outing as a loss.

