AEW star Sting has had an expansive career in the industry despite not having a major mainstream stint with WWE. Recently, the wrestling veteran recalled his match against Hulk Hogan at Starrcade.

In 1997, the two men were involved in an intense feud. Prior to this, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels had a controversial match which is now dubbed as The Montreal Screwjob. Soon after, Hart left WWE and made his WCW debut. He officiated the match between Larry Zbyszko and Eric Bischoff at the pay-per-view.

Hogan and Sting attempted to end their match inspired by the controversial incident but it did not catch on well with fans. The AEW veteran won the match via submission for the WCW Championship.

In a recent interaction with The K&C Masterpiece, the veteran cited his unhappiness in how the match ended and was not up to the mark for fans:

"To be honest, I think it was a package deal. We had a great buildup for a good solid year, storyline-wise, and the truth of the matter is, we did not follow the buildup. Hogan and I did not deliver in that match." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

He added that they were unsure about how they were to end the match until they went through the curtain:

"I just know there were a lot of changes that were happening that very day, and we didn’t know for sure how we were going to handle the deal, how we were going to do the finish, until literally when we walked through the curtain. And as far as the count goes, to this day I don’t know what happened." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Sting is reportedly out of in-ring action due to a knee injury

A couple of years ago, Sting debuted in AEW and soon took Darby Allin under his wing. The duo have competed in multiple tag team matches. At Full Gear, The Icon teamed up with Allin against his former rival Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Recently, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer News reported that the 63-year-old underwent surgery on his knee.

Sting appeared on WWE on a couple of occasions. In 2014 he went up against Seth Rollins in a singles match at Night of Champions. He also attended Ric Flair's 70th birthday celebrations on RAW.

