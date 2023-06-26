Did Jon Moxley bleed at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II?

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is infamously known for bleeding a lot during his matches in All Elite Wrestling. He is well known for his hardcore style matches such as the Exploding Barbed Wire Match, the Lights Out match, Blood and Guts, and the recently done Anarchy in the Arena match.

At this point, Jon Moxley and Blood usually come in the same sentence, and a lot of the matches that have turned into bloodbaths usually feature him. Tonight, the former AEW World Champion was featured in a heavy-action five-on-five contest with the Blackpool Combat Club taking on The Elite. But, did Moxley end up bleeding as usual?

A fan noticed how in a rare occurrence, even in a match of this level and action, Jon Moxley did not bleed at all. This is a refreshing look for Moxley, and an interesting look for the match, which ended up being as clean as it can be. The Elite defeated The BCC when Tomohiro Ishii pinned Konosuke Takeshita.

Christine @ShiningPolaris



#aew #ForbiddenDoor I just realized Jon Moxley didn’t bleed in his match??? WTF!! I just realized Jon Moxley didn’t bleed in his match??? WTF!! #aew #ForbiddenDoor https://t.co/yGA4cJNvno

What a rare thing to see from Jon Moxley, but this may just be a temporary thing, and fans might see him bleeding all over his face once more.

What are your reactions to this random information regarding Moxley? Let us know your reactions in the comments section below.

