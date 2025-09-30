“Did we just become best friends?”- Current AEW star recalls meeting Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green is one of the most popular sports entertainment icons right now. With her sheer talent and charisma, she has become an entertaining aspect of WWE over the past few years. Recently, a current AEW star talked about her bond with The Hot Mess while recalling their first meeting.

Deonna Purrazzo has been a good friend of Green for the past years. The two stars have a strong bond, and they have shared a lot of moments on screen and off-screen. They are popular among the fans for their incredible run as a duo in IMPACT Wrestling. Recently, the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion detailed how she became best friends with Green.

Speaking on Boots To Boots, Purrazzo said that she met The Hot Mess online when she was on Tough Enough. She revealed that while they were in touch online, their first meeting was at a restaurant for dinner with a bunch of people. The AEW star noted that although a girl was seated between them, they continued their back-and-forth conversation undeterred. Therefore, it was that moment when they realized that they had become best friends.

"You know Chelsea Green is my very best friend and we met like just through social media and she was on tough enough and we just kept up with each other online. I feel like I don't even know the first, oh the first time we meet we were at a restaurant with a bunch of people at a long table and there was a girl between us and we were like back and forth over the person and then all of a sudden it was like did we just become best friends?" she said

Check out the full podcast below:

Chelsea Green says she likes to break stars' characters on-screen

Chelsea Green is known for her comedic timing on-screen. In the past, she has been the center figure of WWE's most hilarious moments of the past few years. Recently, in her interview, The Hot Mess revealed that she likes to make her fellow WWE star break their characters on screen.

Speaking with WKMG in Orlando, Chelsea Green was talking about how WWE creative gives her the idea and the script for a storyline.

"I love improvisation, and I love comedy, so I like to rework a script to be really outlandish and ridiculous, and then I like to surprise my scene partner with things that I’ll say in the moment to try to make them break character." she said [H/T: SEScoops]

The former Women's United States Champion said that she likes to improvise her script because she wants her screen partner to get a laugh over it.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Boots To Boots and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

