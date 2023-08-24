“Did you see what your husband did?" - AEW star gets into a heated altercation with Renee Paquette

AEW star Eddie Kingston and Renee Paquette shared a moment backstage after Jon Moxley and The Blackpool Combat Club decimated Rey Fenix and caused him to be sent via ambulance to the hospital.

Renee Paquette, who works as a backstage interviewer for the promotion and is married to Moxley in real life, wanted to get Kingston's comments on the situation. The Mad King was not having it, as it was her husband who played a big part in causing the situation.

Kingston refused to give a statement and instead berated Renee Paquette, saying that he would "fix it," a nod to words she told Kingston and Moxley a few months ago regarding their relationship as former friends.

“Did you see what your husband did ? No, no, get that mic out my face...What, you want me to fix it ? Yeah, I’m gonna fix it at Wembley, watch.”

Expand Tweet

The NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion has taken things personally with regard to Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and The Blackpool Combat Club.

While on opposite sides in their previous match, Kingston held back on attacking Moxley, possibly due to his internal conflict, as he valued their friendship. It now seems as if a fire is lit once more in The Mad King, and he definitely will not hold back at All In.

What are your thoughts on this current feud? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot