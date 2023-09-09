Did The Undertaker have real-life heat with CM Punk? Analyzing what The Deadman said in 2023

CM Punk has an extremely short list of people who think of him in a positive light after everything that happened at AEW All In and the aftermath. All kinds of people associated with the wrestling business have added their two cents to the online conversations, and it's not looking good for Punk, mostly.

The legendary Undertaker spoke out recently about rumors that he and The Voice of the Voiceless had real-life beef. CM Punk and 'Taker had an incredible match at Wrestlemania 29, and they also feuded with each other in 2009, with that feud ending at the Hell In a Cell PLE of that year.

While speaking on Inside the Ropes, The Deadman opened up about his in-ring relationship with The Best in the World.

"He was great to work with. I'm very proud of that match. We sat down and we thought about ideas and everything. It was great,"

The WWE Hall of Famer then denied having real-life beef with Punk.

"I had no beef with Punk, he was always business with me. Hopefully, I was with him [too]. He was good with me and that's all that matters. Business is business, whatever's best for business... Everybody thinks they're an expert but they really have no clue. It's ridiculous online. Business has always been business and [Punk] was always business with me," said 'Taker.

WWE Star Zelina Vega shares positive comments about CM Punk

While it might take some more time for other professional wrestlers to talk anything more about CM Punk, former Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega had something positive to say about Punk. In a recent interview, Vega said:

"I don’t know much about his situation with AEW, but I have always had a fantastic relationship with CM Punk. You hear all these things about him. I am so big on not listening to other people’s experiences, the dirt sheets, all that crap...," she said. [H/T PWinsider]

The likes of The Undertaker and Zelina Vega are talking positively about The Second City Saint. However, the question of whether he will ever be welcomed back into the roster of any major wrestling organization is still left unanswered.

