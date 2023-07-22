Did top WWE name leaving Blackpool Combat Club almost lead to the faction's name change? AEW star and group member reacts

AEW star and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli reflects on potential changes in the Blackpool Combat Club after the departure of a WWE veteran.

Blackpool Combat Club has been one of the most dominant factions in AEW ever since its inception, and it's fair to say that WWE veteran William Regal was the mastermind behind it.

However, The Gentleman Villian is not with the group anymore when it seems to be thriving, and one of its members, the ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, gives his thoughts on if the group requires any change after Regal left in the recent media scrum after ROH: Death Before Dishonor PPV:

"There was not one second of us thinking of changing the name, that's who we are and that's our identity and I mean if one of your friends moved away, we wouldn't just not be friends with them anymore, right? like especially if you're going through the stuff that we went through and to me that's part of what keeps us going right?

Claudio further added:

"No matter what, no matter who's watching, we wanna be the best and that's how the Blackpool Combat Club was founded and that's how we're going forward and I don't think there was thought for a second about changing anything about it, except that we need to strive to be the best." [From 36:00 to 37:25]

Check out the entire Media Scrum below:

Claudio Castagnoli defended his ROH world title against another AEW star

At the ROH: Death Before Dishonor PPV, Claudio Castagnoli was set to defend his Ring of Honor World Championship against his partner at AEW Blood and Guts this past week, PAC. The main event match absolutely delivered as it turned out to be an amazing encounter with the title on the line.

Moreover, Claudio stood tall in the end, retaining his belt. He still rules over the ROH roster, which is now owned and managed by AEW President Tony Khan. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what is next for the ROH World Champion and how long his reign lasts.

