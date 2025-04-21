"Didn’t know Tony Khan was booking for WWE" - Bummed out fans lash out after underwhelming WrestleMania 41 main event 

WWE WrestleMania 41 came to an end after a two-night spectacle at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. However, fans felt the ending was rather underwhelming and the show's booking drew comparisons to Tony Khan and AEW - a rival pro wrestling promotion.

The main event saw John Cena become a 17-time world champion, dethroning Cody Rhodes. He cheated to win the match and even had the help of popular music icon Travis Scott.

Most fans enjoyed the majority of tonight's show, as this had a solid string of matches starting from the opener. However, the finish to WrestleMania 41's Night Two seemingly fell flat, despite Cena winning the title, an outcome that many wanted.

Several fans compared Triple H's booking decisions to Tony Khan's, seeing as how tonight's show was booked. Fans have been vocal about the previous AEW pay-per-views, as they have also often had solid openings but endings that supposedly ruined the show's momentum.

Others mentioned how, after tonight's premium live event, they felt like they were going to give more credit to AEW, with some even willing to give the promotion another chance. One fan even claimed that All In was better than WrestleMania 41.

Fans compare AEW and WWE [Credit: Fan Reactions on X]

Results of Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 41

Tonight's show saw seven matches, which featured a total of three title bouts, two grudge matches, and a surprise contest through the show. Yesterday's show had a similar number of contests.

The weekend came to an end with what many felt was an overall show with several ups and downs, and moments that will be remembered for years to come. Here are the full results of Night Two of WrestleMania 41.

Women's World Championship Triple Threat match: Iyo Sky defeats Bianca Belair & Rhea Ripley

Drew McIntyre defeats Damian Priest

Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio defeats Bron Breakker, Penta & Finn Balor

Randy Orton defeats Joe Hendry

Logan Paul defeats AJ Styles

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Lyra Valkyria & Becky Lynch defeat Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena defeats Cody Rhodes

Several opinions are floating around after tonight's show, with many focusing on an overall good PLE. But others may think differently based on how the main event went down. How do you feel after WrestleMania 41 and how things panned out?

