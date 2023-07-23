"Dirty Dom" chants break out during title match on AEW Collision 

One of the most hated talents in the Stamford-based promotion currently is Dominik Mysterio. He has been involved in an on-screen romantic storyline with The Eradicator Rhea Ripley.

One of the marquee events for tonight was the AEW World Trios Championship match. The champions, The House of Black, took on The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. As the match was about to begin, fans started to chant to the tune of "Dirty Dom," in an attempt to trigger Buddy Matthews.

As far as the match goes, Matthews and the rest of his faction did not lose focus as they put in everything they had and managed to pick up the win.

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn was upset with the result. In the end, he chose to remove his wrestling boots and placed them in the center of the ring, before walking away.

Is this the last time we will see Billy Gunn wrestle for the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars