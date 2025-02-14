Disappointing AEW update ahead of Grand Slam Australia

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Feb 14, 2025 03:41 GMT
Tony Khan is All Elite Wrestling
Tony Khan is All Elite Wrestling's GM and CEO [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube and X handle]

AEW Grand Slam Australia has been one of the most hyped events in the company. The event includes multiple champions and currently features five matches on the card. However, a recent report may disappoint fans ahead of the Australian show, as AEW Dynamite ratings declined this week.

Dynamite was one of the top episodes of February in terms of storytelling and top-quality matches. Along with Grand Slam Australia, the promotion has also been focusing on the build-up to the Revolution pay-per-view. MJF and Hangman Page's rivalry shifted into high gear this week, and fans can't wait to see what will happen next in the feud. Additionally, The Hurt Syndicate retained their Tag Team Title against The Gunns.

Moreover, The Death Riders tried to assert dominance, but Cope and Jay White intervened to stop the evil faction. Despite the show being good and was days before the much-anticipated Grand Slam Australia event, the flagship show failed to draw decent ratings.

also-read-trending Trending

According to Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite garnered a total viewership of 579,000, while last week it drew 605,000. Additionally, the ratings saw a decline, as this week the show was rated 0.16, which is lower compared to last week when the 18-49 demographic ratings were 0.17.

It remains to be seen if the viewership increases as we approach the Revolution pay-per-view a few weeks later.

tagline-banner-image

Edited by Neda Ali
